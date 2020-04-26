Southern Arizona airfield a refuge for jets grounded by travel shutdown

MARANA, Ariz. — Hundreds of airliners idled by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the travel industry and other circumstances crowd a southern Arizona airfield, where workers are trying to make room for even more aircraft that may not take to the skies again soon.

Pinal Airpark, just off Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Tucson, was providing space for approximately 270 aircraft, and manager Jim Petty said most of them were there because of the pandemic.

About 250 miles away in northwestern Arizona, officials at Kingman Municipal Airport hope to also attract some of the plane-storage business as airlines ground more aircraft and move others to longer-term storage locations.