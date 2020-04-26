US states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump

Supporters say having a supply on hand makes sense in case the drug is shown to be effective against the pandemic and to ensure a steady supply for people who need it for other conditions like lupus.

At least 22 states and Washington, D.C., secured shipments of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, according to information compiled from state and federal officials by the Associated Press. Sixteen of those states were won by Trump in 2016, although five of them, including North Carolina and Louisiana, are now led by Democratic governors.

SALT LAKE CITY — State and local governments across the United States have obtained about 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Trump to treat patients with the coronavirus, despite warnings from doctors that more research is needed.

But health specialists worry that having the drug easily available at a time of heightened public fear could make it easier to misuse it. The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned doctors against prescribing the drug, hydroxychloroquine, for treating the coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings because of reports of serious side effects, including dangerous irregular heart rhythms and death among patients.

It’s the latest admonition against the drug that Trump mentioned 17 times in various appearances, touting its potential despite his own health advisors telling him it is unproven.

Oklahoma spent $2 million to buy the drugs, and Utah and Ohio have spent hundreds of thousands on purchases. The rest of the cities and states received free shipments from drug companies or the US government over the last month. Ohio received a large donation from a local company.

Several states including New York, Connecticut, Oregon, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas received donations of the medication from a private company based in New Jersey called Amneal Pharmaceutical. Florida was given 1 million doses from Israeli company Teva Pharmaceutical.

Associated Press

Michigan senator apologizes for Confederate face mask

A Republican state senator in Michigan apologized for wearing a homemade mask that resembled the Confederate battle flag on the Senate floor.

“I’m sorry for my choice of pattern on the face mask I wore yesterday,” the senator, Dale Zorn, said in a statement released Saturday, adding he did not intend to offend anyone.

Zorn said he told his wife, who made the mask, that it “probably will raise some eyebrows,” but he initially told TV station WLNS on Friday that it was not a Confederate flag.

He said his wife told him the mask’s pattern was “more similar to” the state flags of Kentucky or Tennessee. The mask he wore, however, appeared to have more in common with the Confederate battle flag, which is all red and features a blue “X” with white stars inside it drawn across the flag.

Kentucky’s state flag is royal blue with the state seal in the center and “Commonwealth of Kentucky” written above it. The Tennessee state flag is red with a thin strip of blue and white on one end of the flag and a blue circle with three five-pointed stars in the center.

Zorn, who could not be reached Sunday, told WLNS that the history of the Confederate battle flag should be taught in schools.

New York Times

Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in cases to 33

WASHINGTON — The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33.

The destroyer with its crew of 350 are off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to US counterdrug activities. In a statement issued Saturday, the Navy said an embarked medical team continues testing of the Kidd’s crew. Two sailors have been medically evacuated to the United States. Meanwhile, officials say those aboard the Kidd are wearing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship at sea to report an outbreak of the coronavirus. Officials say the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has reported more than 850 cases of infection among its nearly 5,000 crew members. Most of its crew have been moved ashore to quarantine on Guam.

Associated Press

Mayor imposes curfew, then entertains fellow residents

HONOLULU — When a curfew goes into effect each night for one county in Hawaii, the mayor gets bored -- and posts videos on social media.

And his constituents? They’re entertained.

“Our Mayor is bettah than yours!!” one woman commented, responding to Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s stiff but earnest version of the Renegade to the rap song “Lottery,” one of the most popular dances on social media.

In other videos, posted to his personal Facebook and Instagram accounts, he creates a mask out of a T-shirt and makes ice cream.

Even before Governor David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Kawakami set a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his county, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

The videos, the 42-year-old mayor explains on Facebook, are meant to “break the boredom together as a community.” And they seem to have succeeded. As of Monday, a video he posted April 4 of him dancing generated more than 2,000 shares and more than 400 comments on Facebook.

Associated Press

La. pastor holds services in defiance of health orders

CENTRAL, La. — A Louisiana pastor is holding services in his church, defying house arrest orders that followed an assault charge related to his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the pandemic.

A livestream from Life Tabernacle Church Sunday showed Tony Spell walking among more than 100 congregants, often repeating the phrase, “I’ve just got to get to Jesus. . . . Come on America, let’s get back to Jesus.” Nearly all parishioners were not wearing face masks, and social distancing was not being practiced.

The police department in Central, a suburb of Baton Rouge, says on its Facebook page that Spell turned himself in last week on charges of assault and improper backing.

Last Sunday, Spell drove a church bus in reverse in the direction of a sign-holding protester. Spell already faces misdemeanor charges for holding in-person church services despite the ban on gatherings.

Associated Press