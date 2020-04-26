Reports that Trump may fire Health and Human Services leader are ‘fake news,’ president says

Five aides familiar with the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation told The Post that the president had not yet weighed in. Trump did that publicly Sunday evening.

The Washington Post, along with other news outlets, reported early Sunday that White House officials are discussing possible replacements for Azar as frustrations have grown over his handling of the coronavirus crisis earlier this year, and the uproar that followed his removal of a top vaccine official in his agency last week.

WASHINGTON — President Trump pushed back Sunday evening on reports the White House is considering whether to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as ‘‘Fake News.’’

‘‘Reports that H.H.S. Secretary @AlexAzar is going to be ‘‘fired’’ by me are Fake News,’’ he tweeted at 5:53 p.m. ‘‘The Lamestream Media knows this, but they are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public.’’

During the past several weeks, Azar has rarely appeared at the daily White House coronavirus news briefings and has been largely sidelined from the response. He oversaw that effort until Feb. 26, when he was replaced by Vice President Mike Pence amid anger over the continued lack of coronavirus testing and conflicting messages from health officials about the threat of the virus, which has claimed more than 54,000 Americans’ lives.

His agency remains responsible for crucial aspects of the pandemic response, such as leading the search for treatments and vaccines and distributing $100 billion worth of relief to hospitals that was allocated by Congress.

One senior administration official with knowledge of the discussions said Trump has no deep affection for Azar but is unlikely to change secretaries as the coronavirus continues to rage. There is also concern about having a nomination fight in an election year on an issue — health care — that many Trump advisers see as a political weakness.

Representatives for the White House and the HHS had denied that Azar’s job was in jeopardy.

‘‘The Department of Health and Human Services, under the leadership of Secretary Azar, continues to lead on a number of the President’s priorities. Any speculation about personnel is irresponsible and a distraction from our whole-of-government response to covid-19,’’ the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

‘‘Secretary Azar is busy responding to a global, public health crisis and doesn’t have time for palace intrigue,’’ HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal and Politico first reported discussions about Azar’s possible removal Saturday.

Azar has long had a tenuous relationship with many White House officials, including battles over the administration’s efforts to curb drug prices and his aggressive proposals to address the vaping crisis, which spurred backlash from the president’s base. Azar’s conflict with his Medicare chief, Seema Verma, grew so acrimonious late last year that Trump and Pence intervened. But presidential and White House frustrations with Azar has been exacerbated by the pandemic and turmoil at the health agency.

Trump and White House aides were frustrated at recent reports that Azar’s efforts to warn the president about the coronavirus in January went unheeded.