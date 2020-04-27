Federal trial opens over Florida’s felon voting law

TALLAHASSEE — A high-stakes federal trial opened Monday that could allow hundreds of thousands of felons to regain the right to vote in Florida, a state expected to hold considerable sway in the November elections.

The state is home to about 1 million felons, possibly many more, who would represent a sizable voting bloc in any election and could help influence the outcomes of razor-thin elections that have become common in a crucial state.

According to a study submitted as evidence in the trial being heard in US District Court in Tallahassee, some 774,000 felons — perhaps more — across Florida’s 67 counties are ineligible to vote because of financial debts.