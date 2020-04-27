Federal trial opens over Florida’s felon voting law

TALLAHASSEE — A high-stakes federal trial opened Monday that could allow hundreds of thousands of felons to regain the right to vote in Florida, a state expected to hold considerable sway in the November elections.
The state is home to about 1 million felons, possibly many more, who would represent a sizable voting bloc in any election and could help influence the outcomes of razor-thin elections that have become common in a crucial state.
According to a study submitted as evidence in the trial being heard in US District Court in Tallahassee, some 774,000 felons — perhaps more — across Florida’s 67 counties are ineligible to vote because of financial debts.
At issue is Amendment 4, a voter-approved measure that gave felons the right to vote.
After voters approved the initiative in 2018, Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis stipulating that felons must pay all fines, restitution, and other legal financial obligations before their sentences will be considered fully served.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs described the financial stipulation as taxes imposed by Florida lawmakers as a condition for accessing the ballot box, a burden they said disproportionately blocks blacks and the poor from voting.
