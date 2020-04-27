For the record

■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, former University of Rhode Island professor Pete August was misquoted in the obituary in Monday’s Metro section for Boston University professor Thomas Kunz. Dr. Kunz, August said, “exuded a love for whatever he was teaching — ecology, mammalogy, vertebrate biology — and always conveyed his absolute sincerity.” The Globe regrets the error.

