New York Board of Elections cancels Democratic presidential primary

Officials had struggled with the decision, which was certain to anger some supporters of Sanders, but they ultimately concluded that the risk of spreading coronavirus was too great to justify holding an election with no real meaning.

The move by Democrats on the New York State Board of Elections followed the decision by Senator Bernie Sanders to concede the Democratic presidential nomination to former vice president Joe Biden, rendering the primary unnecessary.

New York officials canceled the state’s Democratic presidential primary Monday, calling the vote a beauty contest that the state can ill afford in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

No other contest is on ballots in about 20 of the state’s 62 counties June 23, meaning that voters in those counties will now have no need to go to the polls.

Supporters of Sanders had mounted an e-mail and phone campaign to pressure the two Democratic members of the Board of Elections to keep Sanders on the ballot and hold a presidential primary, allowing Sanders backers to amass delegates to the Democratic National Convention where they could wield influence over the party platform.

In a letter to the board Sunday, Sanders’ campaign had urged the board to keep him on the ballot and hold a primary in the interest of party unity, and the Sanders-aligned group Our Revolution had cautioned against the presidential primary’s cancellation.

“Suppressing the Sanders vote in New York will again lead to attacks on the party across the nation and harm the volunteer effort that our group and others are building for Joe Biden,” said the group’s chairman, Larry Cohen, suggesting he will challenge the New York delegation on the floor of the convention.

With the decision, made during a telephone meeting by the two Democrats on the election board, New York became the first state to cancel its primary, only the latest major development in the shifting national electoral landscape. In response to the coronavirus epidemic, 16 states have postponed their primaries and many have taken measures to encourage voting by mail.

Officials said they had weighed the concerns of Sanders’s supporters but ultimately decided that canceling the election was the right thing to do.

Despite arrangements to encourage absentee voting, polling places are expected to remain open in New York for the election.

Douglas A. Kellner, a chair of the elections board, said the decision was in keeping with a New York law providing that candidates should be removed from ballots if they suspend or terminate their campaigns.

“Obviously the intent of the Legislature was not to have a primary election where there is no real contest,” said Kellner, a New York City lawyer who voted in favor of scrapping the primary,

Elections officials had said it cost more than $300,000 for a medium-sized county to hold a primary — an amount that does not include sending prestamped absentee ballot applications to voters — estimating that the cost savings of not holding a primary will range into the millions.

The chairman of the state Democratic Party, Jay Jacobs, had supported the move, saying that he had actively pushed to cancel the presidential primary in the state, while still holding the congressional, state Senate, Assembly and other local races.

“The more we can do to reduce the risk factor of running the primary, the smarter I think that it is,” Jacobs said.

Sanders’ campaign said the law permitting the Board of Elections to determine who has withdrawn from a campaign should not apply to him because it was adopted after he qualified for the ballot.

“Sen. Sanders wishes to remain on the ballot and is concerned that his removal from the ballot would undermine efforts to unify the Democratic Party in advance of the general election,” said the letter, written by Malcolm Seymour, a lawyer for the Sanders campaign.

Sanders had said he was suspending his campaign April 8, and he subsequently endorsed Biden. In doing so, however, he expressed a desire to remain on ballots and collect delegates in an effort to leverage his influence to push the party platform to better reflect his progressive positions.

The Republican presidential primary in New York had already been called off in February when no other candidates other than President Trump qualified for the ballot.

Officials in Connecticut had also pushed for calling off that state’s primary, which has recently been rescheduled to Aug. 11.