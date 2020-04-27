Pelosi, top House progressive give Biden twin endorsements

ATLANTA — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden renewed his party unification efforts Monday with bookend endorsements from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the leader of the House progressive caucus that sometimes battles the speaker.

The twin announcements from Pelosi and Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington highlight Biden’s effort to avoid a repeat of the 2016 election, when tensions between establishment Democrats and the party’s progressive flank hobbled Hillary Clinton.

Pelosi is a face of the Democratic establishment and boasts perhaps the widest network across the party’s wealthiest donors. Jayapal is co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, whose members want sweeping expansion of the federal government’s role in the economy, notably through a single-payer “Medicare for All” insurance plan that Biden and Pelosi do not favor.