Supreme Court dismisses challenge to New York City gun ordinance

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday that it would not decide what would have been its first decision on the scope of the Second Amendment in almost a decade, finding that New York City’s repeal of the gun control regulation under challenge had made the matter moot.

When the court agreed to hear the case, the possibility of such a ruling alarmed gun control proponents, who urged New York City officials to repeal the regulation.

The city did so, and state lawmakers later enacted a law that seemed to make it impossible for city officials to change their minds.