Supreme Court dismisses challenge to New York City gun ordinance

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday that it would not decide what would have been its first decision on the scope of the Second Amendment in almost a decade, finding that New York City’s repeal of the gun control regulation under challenge had made the matter moot.
When the court agreed to hear the case, the possibility of such a ruling alarmed gun control proponents, who urged New York City officials to repeal the regulation.
The city did so, and state lawmakers later enacted a law that seemed to make it impossible for city officials to change their minds.
The regulation, which appeared to be unique in the nation, had allowed residents with so-called premises licenses to take their guns to one of seven shooting ranges in the city. But it prohibited them from taking their guns to second homes and shooting ranges outside the city .
The Supreme Court seemed unlikely to uphold the law, and its decision in the case would have given it an opportunity to elaborate on the scope of Second Amendment rights.
In 2008, in District of Columbia v. Heller, a five-justice majority established an individual right to keep guns in the home for self-defense. But aside from one follow-up case in 2010, the court has not said more on the scope of the right.
NEW YORK TIMES