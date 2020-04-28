A grim milestone: US cases top 1 million

The true number of infections is much higher. The one million figure does not include untold thousands of Americans who contracted the virus but were not tested, either because they did not show symptoms or because of a persistent national testing shortage.

The bleak milestone was yet another sign of how the virus has upended life in America, taking lives, destroying families, spreading through meat plants, prisons, and nursing homes, forcing businesses and schools to close, and causing more than 26 million people to lose their jobs in the past five weeks.

The United States on Tuesday surpassed one million known coronavirus cases, showing how an outbreak that began with a small trickle of cases in January has exploded into a national crisis.

Some disease researchers have estimated that the true number of infections may be about 10 times the known number, and preliminary testing of how many people have antibodies to the virus seems to support that view.

New York Times

Pence goes maskless during visit to Minnesota clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center’s policy requiring them.

Video feeds show that Pence did not wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19 and is now donating plasma, even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one.

And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion on Mayo’s coronavirus testing and research programs.

Mayo tweeted that it had informed the vice president of its mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed. Mayo officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it was removed, or at whose request.

The vice president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Pence chose not to wear a mask.

Associated Press

Trump attaches conditions to aid for hard-hit states

During a question-and-answer session with reporters after an event in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday afternoon, President Trump outlined some of the conditions he would like to see placed on aid to states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked whether there might be additional direct payments to Americans, Trump said he supports the idea of payroll tax cuts.

He then addressed the issue of aid to states. “The problem with the states is we’re not looking to recover 25 years of bad management,” he said, echoing similar statements made recently by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

Trump added that it was possible to “talk about” money for states if it was “covid-related,” but that he would want to see certain conditions met, “including sanctuary city adjustments.”

Washington Post

Positive signs continue to emerge in New York

New COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state are averaging under 1,000 a day for the first time this month, the latest sign of slowly decreasing pressure on the health care system.

Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters Tuesday that hospitalizations and deaths from the outbreak were both continuing to tick down. The daily death toll dropped again, with 335 deaths reported Monday — the lowest daily tally recorded in April and the third straight day under 400.

Associated Press

Alabama, Maine, others eye loosening restrictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey says retail stores, beaches, and nonemergency medical procedures can resume later this week with limits. Ivey says a “safer at home” order will take effect 5 p.m. Thursday evening when the current stay-home order expires.

The changes do not go as far as Georgia’s aggressive timetable for reopening. Alabama restaurants will remain closed for on-site dining. Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and other close-contact services will remain closed.

And in Maine the state will begin reopening its economy in phases this week on a schedule that is more ambitious than most of the rest of the hard-hit Northeast.

The state will extend its broad stay-at-home order until May 31 but also begin lifting restrictions Friday, said Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat.

The first stage will give residents access to personal services like barbers and drive-in churches. Later phases, to spread across the summer, will reopen restaurants, hotels, summer camps, and bars.

And in California, schoolchildren could return to their classrooms as early as July though there likely will be modifications. Governor Gavin Newsom has previously said that schools may launch with staggered start times to limit the number of students in the school at one time.

Associated Press

Baltimore voters to choose Cummings’ successor

BALTIMORE — Police officers, poll workers, and city staff often outnumbered voters Tuesday morning at Edmondson-Westside High School in Baltimore, where voters could cast ballots in person to decide who will fill the remaining term of late Maryland Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings.

In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Maryland mailed ballots to every voter in the 7th Congressional District so they could vote without going to a polling place. But the state is also operated three in-person sites for those who didn’t receive a ballot or prefer to vote in person.

Washington Post