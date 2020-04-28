Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden: ‘I wish he were president right now’

“I’ve been not only a colleague of Joe Biden’s, I’ve been a friend, and I can tell you I wish he were president right now but I can’t wait until he is — if all of us do our part to support the kind of person that we want back in the White House,” Clinton said on Tuesday afternoon during a virtual town hall-style event with Biden about the effect of the coronavirus on women.

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and a political veteran who knows firsthand what it is like to compete against President Trump, threw her support behind Joe Biden on Tuesday, the latest party leader to make the case for returning the White House to Democratic hands in November.

Accepting her support, Biden said: “I really appreciate your friendship. What a wonderful personal endorsement.”

The Biden campaign had advertised that the event would feature a “special guest,” and on her Twitter account Tuesday, Clinton all but confirmed the endorsement as she disclosed that she would appear with Biden.

As the woman who got closest to the White House, Clinton remains a singular figure in Democratic presidential politics, and a complicated one. Both beloved and blamed for her narrow loss to Trump in 2016, she retains a loyal and powerful constituency of supporters, many of whom have argued that Russian interference cost her the election.

Her reemergence in presidential politics also serves as an implicit reminder to the Democratic left about the dangers of a divided party. While a wide array of factors contributed to Clinton’s loss, one element was the refusal of some on the left to coalesce behind her candidacy against Trump.

Her endorsement follows similar ones from Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former president Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former vice president Al Gore, and Governor Jay Inslee of Washington. The fast and carefully orchestrated rollout of endorsements for Biden is a sign of the value that his campaign is putting on Democratic unity against Trump.