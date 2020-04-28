House drops plans to return to D.C.; Senate will vote Monday

‘‘The numbers in the District of Columbia are going up, not down,’’ he said.

Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, said the change was made in light of advice from Congress’s attending physician and the continued spread of the virus in Washington and its suburbs.

WASHINGTON — House majority leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that the House was abandoning plans to meet next week, less than 24 hours after members were told to prepare to return May 4, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday, city officials reported 3,994 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 190 deaths of D.C. residents. Both figures have steadily increased in recent weeks. Maryland has reported more than 19,500 cases; Virginia, more than 13,500.

Advertisement

The decision to stay home stands in stark contrast to the plan from Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who said the Senate will reconvene on Monday to confirm President Trump’s judicial nominees and to start work on a new coronavirus relief bill.

David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell, said his decision to return the Senate to Washington would stand. He declined to answer whether McConnell consulted with health officials.

‘‘We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person,’’ McConnell said in a statement Monday. He noted that he considers senators to be as essential as health care providers, first responders, truck drivers, and other workers who have continued doing their jobs during the crisis.

Many Senate aides’ current work situation will not change next week. Staffers for Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who was among the first senators to mandate that his aides telework, will probably continue to work remotely next week, a spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

And Senator Tim Kaine’s staff will continue to work remotely, in line with health guidelines from Virginia and the District of Columbia, according to his office. When the Senate is in session, Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, and one other staffer will be in the Capitol.

Hoyer said he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, reached the opposite conclusion after consulting the attending physician, Brian Monahan.

Public health officials across the country have continued to recommend that all workers who have the option of working remotely do so. Lawmakers have adapted many of their informal duties to the realities of social distancing, but both House and Senate rules make official business all but impossible unless it’s conducted in the Capitol.

Monahan’s view, Hoyer told reporters, ‘‘was that there was a risk to members that was one that he would not recommend taking’’ and that he was ‘‘forceful’’ in warning of the nature of the pandemic in metro Washington. Hoyer said he subsequently discussed the matter with Pelosi.

‘‘We both concluded that . . . we ought to listen to the medical authorities, because we’ve urged that to be the case for everybody, and so that’s what we’re doing,’’ he said.

Hoyer said that he expected committees to continue working remotely in the interim on the next coronavirus response and that lawmakers would be summoned to Washington to vote on the next round of relief legislation. He acknowledged some House members had expressed qualms about returning to Washington without firm plans for the next bill.

Advertisement

‘‘We will come back very soon,’’ he said.

While House committees can meet informally and conduct member briefings via conference calls or videoconferences, they are not allowed to officially meet to process legislation or conduct hearings unless members are physically present in Washington. The Senate operates under similar rules.

House Democratic leaders proposed moving forward last week with a proxy voting arrangement that would allow a member to authorize a colleague to cast votes in Washington on his or her behalf, as well as rules changes to allow for remote committee work. But Pelosi withdrew the plan after Republican leaders objected, and the parties are discussing a potential compromise.

Hoyer said negotiations will continue this week and expressed hope a bipartisan agreement to allow remote committee work could can pass the House on a voice vote or by unanimous consent, allowing lawmakers to remain at home.