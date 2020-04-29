Court hands blow to Dems who sued over Florida ballot order

TALLAHASSEE — Florida does not have to come up with a new way to list candidates on the ballot, a federal appellate court ruled Wednesday, dealing a blow to Democrats who argued that Republicans have an unfair advantage because the current system automatically lists their candidates first.
Tossing out a lower court’s ruling, the appellate court found that the lawsuit had wrongly targeted the state’s chief elections officer.
Under Florida law, President Trump would automatically appear at the top of the ballot in November. That’s because top billing goes to the party of the state’s governor.
associated press