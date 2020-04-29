Most Americans are not willing or able to use an app tracking coronavirus infections

The two tech giants are working with public health authorities and university researchers to produce apps that would notify users who had come in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The initiative has been portrayed as a way to enhance traditional forms of contact tracing to find potential new infections and help make resumption of economic and social activities safer in the months ahead.

Nearly 3 in 5 Americans say they are either unable or unwilling to use the infection-alert system under development by Google and Apple, suggesting that it will be difficult to persuade enough people to use the app to make it effective against the coronavirus pandemic, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds.

But the effort faces several major barriers, including that approximately 1 in 6 Americans do not have smartphones, which would be necessary for running any apps produced by the initiative. Rates of smartphone ownership are much lower among seniors, who are particularly vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19, with just over half of those aged 65 or older saying that they have a smartphone (53 percent). Rates are even lower for those 75 and older, according to the poll.

The findings were released Wednesday shortly before Apple and Google said they were delivering the ‘‘first seeds’’ of their collaboration to developers and public-health agencies around the world.

Among the 82 percent of Americans who do have smartphones, willingness to use an infection-tracing app is split evenly, with 50 percent saying they definitely or probably would use such an app and an equal percentage saying they probably or definitely would not. Willingness runs highest among Democrats and people reporting they are worried about a COVID-19 infection making them seriously ill. Resistance is higher among Republicans and people reporting a lower level of personal worry about getting the virus.

Despite reservations about the technology, 59 percent of smartphone users said they would ‘‘be comfortable’’ using such an app, if they tested positive for COVID-19, to anonymously alert others that they may have been exposed and should seek testing.

A major source of skepticism about the infection-tracing app is distrust of Google, Apple, and tech companies generally, with a majority expressing doubts about whether they would protect the privacy of health data. A 57 percent majority of smartphone users report having a ‘‘great deal’’ or a ‘‘good amount’’ of trust in public health agencies and 56 percent trust in universities. That compares with 47 percent who trust health insurance companies and 43 percent who trust tech companies like Google and Apple.

‘‘I don’t feel like they have a good track record of taking care of people’s privacy and data. And I don’t want to give them more if I don’t trust them,’’ said Brent Weight, 43, a Republican-leaning independent voter who runs a small trucking company in Rigby, Idaho. ‘‘Seems like every other day you’re hearing of a data breach in a big company, and they’re losing credit card information and everything else. For them to just tell us it’s going to be safe and anonymized, I’m not going to take them at face value.’’

Among Americans overall, 41 percent say they both have a smartphone and are willing to use an infection-tracking app, the poll finds. Oxford University researchers have suggested that 60 percent of a country’s population would need to use a coronavirus-tracking app like this to stop the viral spread. Reduced adoption could limit its effectiveness in slowing new infections and deaths.

Apple and Google said the underlying software would depend on local health agencies developing their own apps and alerting people to download and use them. The companies said Wednesday that they had begun delivering the first elements of the software to developers working with public health authorities around the world.

Company representatives said the full app-dependent system is in testing and will be released mid-May.

In a second phase of development, expected in the coming months, Apple and Google said they will fold the system into a software update rolled out to users worldwide.

Similar apps are being developed in numerous countries and are gaining traction in several places, including the United Kingdom, but have struggled to achieve widespread adoption.

In India, Bluetooth-based app Aarogya Setu has been downloaded more than 75 million times across the nation of 1.3 billion people, a technology minister there said. The government said development of a system that could work with phones simpler than smartphones is underway.

Singapore’s TraceTogether app, which launched last month, has been downloaded by approximately a fifth of the population. In Australia, more than 2 million people have downloaded the government’s COVIDSafe app since its Sunday release - about 8 percent of the country’s 25 million people.

‘‘Well done Australia. . . . But we’ve still got more to do,’’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted Tuesday.

Google and Apple originally referred to their planned apps as ‘‘contact-tracing’’ tools, evoking the public health teams that track viral spread. But the companies more recently have begun referring to ‘‘exposure notification’’ apps — part of a shift in focus from the surveillance to the personal benefit.