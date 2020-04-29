Navy launches new investigation into coronavirus outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt

WASHINGTON — The Navy will launch a full investigation of the coronavirus outbreak aboard an aircraft carrier, acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said Wednesday, days after the service’s top officer recommended the reinstatement of a captain who raised concerns about the handling of the issue.
As the outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt spread, Navy Captain Brett Crozier, the commanding officer, sent an e-mail to three admirals with a memo attached raising concerns.
Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly removed Crozier April 2, saying the captain had not safeguarded his message and had shown poor judgment. Modly resigned on April 7, after delivering a speech over the Theodore Roosevelt’s loudspeaker in which he insulted Crozier and lectured the crew for supporting him.
Advertisement
washington post