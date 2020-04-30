Biden Reveals Allies Who Will Help Pick a Running Mate

To lead the search, Biden’s campaign tapped former Senator Christopher Dodd, a friend of Biden’s who campaigned with him this year; Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Delaware Democrat; Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; and Cynthia C. Hogan, a former White House and Senate counsel to Biden. Garcetti and Blunt Rochester are also cochairs of Biden’s campaign.

Biden, 77, has suggested that the vetting process can take until July — but as a former vice president himself who has promised to select a female running mate, he has already given significant thought to the choice, publicly detailing his criteria for the job.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on Thursday announced the leaders of his vice presidential selection committee, moving his search for a running mate into a new and more serious phase.

“I would assume that that committee’s going to be doing outreach and talking to different stakeholders as well as vetting candidates,” Blunt Rochester said on Wednesday, before her role was announced.

Separately, in another sign of Democratic Party machinery snapping into place before the general election, Biden’s campaign and Senator Bernie Sanders’s team on Thursday announced an agreement around delegates that would ensure supporters of Sanders are still represented at the Democratic National Convention.

The matter had been a significant source of anxiety and anger for supporters of Sanders, who had been Biden’s chief rival in the race, and the resolution of the matter is a step toward broader party unity.

The developments come as elements of the vice presidential race play out in plain sight. Biden has been clear about his core requirements for a running mate: that he be “simpatico” with that person on major strategic matters and key priorities, and that she be prepared and experienced enough to assume the duties of the presidency immediately, if needed. He has also mentioned by name or alluded to a long list of possible contenders.

Several potential running mates, including Senators Kamala Harris, of California, and Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, have campaigned recently on behalf of Biden; and Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader and 2018 nominee for governor, has been especially vocal about her interest in the role. And a number of prominent Democrats have spoken openly about their preference for a woman of color on the ticket with Biden.

“Whatever that process is, it needs to work its way out to see who rises to the top,” said Blunt Rochester, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, when asked if she had a preference on whether Biden should select a woman of color. “That’s probably the best I can answer right now, but I know there’s a lot of desire out there, and I’ve heard it from different groups as well.”

The cochairs of the selection committee are expected to work with a network of vetting teams led by Bob Bauer, who served as the White House counsel under President Barack Obama; the Biden campaign’s general counsel, Dana Remus; and Lisa Monaco, a former Homeland Security adviser in the Obama administration, according to a release from the Biden campaign.

Dodd, who has spoken with Biden about his future running mate, said “I think he’d like to hear from a broader spectrum of people.” “I want to see who Joe feels comfortable with.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.