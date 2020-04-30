Man charged with hate crime over fire set at Missouri mosque

O’FALLON, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old man accused of setting fire to a Missouri mosque last week with a hate crime and other counts.

Nicholas Proffitt was due to appear in federal court Thursday for an initial appearance on a charge of maliciously damaging a building by means of fire in last week’s attack. He had been charged Tuesday with three state counts stemming from the fire.

The fire was discovered shortly before 5 a.m. on April 24, at the outset of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.