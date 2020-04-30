Man charged with hate crime over fire set at Missouri mosque

O’FALLON, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a 42-year-old man accused of setting fire to a Missouri mosque last week with a hate crime and other counts.
Nicholas Proffitt was due to appear in federal court Thursday for an initial appearance on a charge of maliciously damaging a building by means of fire in last week’s attack. He had been charged Tuesday with three state counts stemming from the fire.
The fire was discovered shortly before 5 a.m. on April 24, at the outset of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.
The US attorney’s office in St. Louis said the center’s video security system showed Proffitt throwing several objects through a window, then throwing two containers into the center through the broken glass.
Advertisement
There were 12 to 15 people inside the building at the time, but they all managed to escape without injury, police said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS