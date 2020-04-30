NASA picks companies to develop new moon landers

NASA announced Thursday that it had picked three designs for spacecraft to take astronauts back to the surface of the moon. The space agency is providing money for initial design development work.

Two are from prominent billionaire-led rocket companies: Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. A third is led by Dynetics of Huntsville, Ala. The three companies will receive $967 million. Not among the winners was Boeing, which has played a major role in almost all NASA human spaceflight programs.

However, it seems unlikely that the space agency will be able to meet the Trump administration’s goal of a landing by the end of 2024. NASA had been aiming for 2028 until the White House accelerated the timeline by four years last year.