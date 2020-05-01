Cuomo: All New York schools to remain closed through spring

COVID-19 infection rates in Gallup and surrounding McKinley County make it one of the worst US hot spots for the pandemic as patients overwhelm intensive care facilities.

Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced a ban on routine outings and required that businesses close from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the city of about 70,000 people.

ALBUQUERQUE — The governor of New Mexico invoked the state’s Riot Control Act on Friday as she sealed off all roads to nonessential traffic in the city of Gallup to help control a surging coronavirus outbreak in the former trading post city on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation.

Advertisement

Lujan Grisham said the virus has run amok in McKinley County and physical distancing is not being maintained among residents.

“A problem in one part of our state, with a virus this contagious, is a problem for our entire state,” she said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

107-year-old survives virus

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A resident of a suburban St. Louis nursing home is believed to be one of the oldest people in the world to survive the coronavirus.

Rudi Heider had two reasons to celebrate on Thursday — he turned 107 and he beat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Relatives couldn’t come into his room at Friendship Village in Chesterfield, but gathered outside his window while Heider enjoyed a slice of his favorite dessert, lemon meringue pie.

Heider said he looks forward to being able to be with family and friends again.

Heider’s granddaughter, Janet Heider of Seattle, called her grandfather “amazing.”

“I had to tell him that he’s lived through the Spanish Flu, two World Wars, a stroke at 100 years old, and a fractured vertebra at 104 years old, that he would not to lose to COVID-19, and he ended up beating it,” she said. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

UN secretary-general shares concern for senior citizens

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations secretary-general says the COVID-19 pandemic is causing “untold fear and suffering” for older people around the world who are dying at a higher rate, and especially for those over the age of 80 whose fatality rate is five times the global average.

Antonio Guterres said Friday that beyond the health risks, “the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty,” with an especially devastating impact on the elderly in developing countries.

The UN chief launched a 16-page policy briefing on the impact of COVID-19 on older people with several key messages, most importantly that “no person, young or old, is expendable” and “older people have the same rights to life and health as everyone else.”

Guterres also called for improved social support and “smarter efforts” to use digital technology to reach older people who may face great suffering because of isolation and restrictions on their movements.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters gather in Chicago

CHICAGO — A few hundred protesters chanting and carrying signs gathered Friday in front of Chicago’s Thompson Center building to call for a statewide lockdown to be lifted. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, and other officials have offices in the building.

Demonstrators carried signs that read, “We demand Illinois opens now!,” “Reason over fear,” and “The cure is worse than the disease.”

Others stayed put in cars, circling the block and honking their horns and waving American flags out their windows.

Some who gathered outside wore masks, but many did not and stood close together. Police officers wore masks as they lined the street, directed traffic, and hemmed protesters in on a sidewalk.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colo. eases more restrictions

DENVER — Getting a haircut and shopping in person at retail stores were allowed again in much of Colorado starting Friday as the state continued to ease restrictions set up to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Stay-at-home orders remained in place in Denver and some surrounding counties, with only essential businesses like grocery, liquor, and hardware stores open there.

Goodwill reopened 16 stores around the state with changes to protect safety. Dressing rooms are closed and one-way aisles were set up to help customers to stay 6 feet apart.

Elective surgeries and curbside pickup at retail shops were allowed to begin outside the Denver area on Monday in the first wave of the relaxation of restrictions under Democratic Governor Jared Polis’s “safer at home” order.

Offices can reopen starting Monday but only with half the usual staff to allow for social distancing.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shops reopen in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming allowed barbershops, nail salons, gyms, and day care centers to reopen Friday in its first loosening of statewide restrictions intended to slow the coronavirus’ spread.

The openings come with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines as well as limits on the number of customers allowed inside any establishment. Business owners are required to collect contact information for their customers in case contact tracing is needed.

Schools remain closed, restaurants restricted to takeout, and gatherings restricted to 10 people or fewer.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NY shuts schools through end of academic year

NEW YORK — New York’s schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

The order, which applies to 4.2 million students statewide, continues a shutdown order that was set to expire May 15. Cuomo said it is simply too risky to reopen at a time when the virus is still sending nearly 1,000 people into the hospital every day. ASSOCIATED PRESS