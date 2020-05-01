AP: DEA agent accused of stealing PPE from agency warehouse

MIAMI — A US Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a telecommunications specialist are accused of stealing personal protective equipment, toilet paper, and other supplies from an agency warehouse in Florida amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

The officials, who were not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, say it was not clear exactly how much of the supplies the men took or what they intended to do with them but the matter was serious enough that both were suspended and the agent was asked to hand over his gun pending an internal review.