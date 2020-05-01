In a US now in puppy love, labs still tops, but corgis rise

Sutter, a Pembroke Welsh corgi belonging to California Governor Jerry Brown, and California first lady Anne Gust Brown. Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press, File 2011/Associated Press

NEW YORK — America’s dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and spurs so much adoption and fostering that some shelters’ kennels have emptied.

But while much is changing for people and pooches around the country, here’s something holding as steady as a dog with a favorite toy: Labrador retrievers remain the nation’s most popular purebreds for a record-extending 29th year, says the American Kennel Club rankings being released Friday.