In a US now in puppy love, labs still tops, but corgis rise

NEW YORK — America’s dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and spurs so much adoption and fostering that some shelters’ kennels have emptied.
But while much is changing for people and pooches around the country, here’s something holding as steady as a dog with a favorite toy: Labrador retrievers remain the nation’s most popular purebreds for a record-extending 29th year, says the American Kennel Club rankings being released Friday.
The rest of the top 10 includes German shepherds; golden retrievers; French bulldogs; bulldogs; poodles; beagles; Rottweilers; German shorthaired pointers — and, for the first time, Pembroke Welsh corgis.
Corgis have become best known as companions of their most famous fancier, the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II. Another was California’s social-media-friendly “first dog” for a time during former Governor Jerry Brown’s administration in the 2010s.
The short-legged, long-bodied breed is known for being spunky and sociable.
Associated Press