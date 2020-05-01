White House blocks Fauci from testifying before House panel, committee spokesman says

Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a prominent face in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus as a lead scientist in the coronavirus task force.

Evan Hollander, spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, said the panel had sought Fauci’s testimony for a hearing next week but that Trump administration officials denied the request. The committee was told by an administration official that the denial came from the White House.

WASHINGTON — The White House is blocking Anthony Fauci from testifying before a House committee investigating the coronavirus outbreak and response, the panel’s spokesman said Friday.

He has walked a fine line in delivering scientific information to the public that at times has contradicted President Trump’s statements. Trump at one point retweeted a Twitter post that called for Fauci to be fired, but then later denied he was considering firing him. Fauci has urged extreme caution as some cities and states move to reopen businesses, warning that doing so imprudently could lead to a resurgence of the coronavirus.

When Trump began holding daily briefings about the pandemic, Fauci was a frequent presence, answering numerous questions and offering medical expertise. As time went on, though, Fauci appeared at fewer and fewer of the briefings. His more cautious approach had often clashed with Trump’s eagerness to reopen states and businesses as quickly as possible.

A White House spokesman had no immediate response when asked about the committee appearance next week. A spokeswoman for Fauci did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House committee will instead hear from Thomas Frieden, who led the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention during Obama administration. The committee is working to confirm other potential witnesses as well.

Although the House will not be in session next week, an in-person hearing is scheduled for Wednesday before the House Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and related agencies, chaired by Representative Rosa DeLaurom D-Conn.