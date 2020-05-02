9/11 prisoners may get video chats to bridge the coronavirus divide

In response, prosecutors proposed hourlong video conferences, a far more complicated and risky endeavor. That would require guards to move the defendants across the base to the courtroom to speak to their lawyers one by one through a secure video link to war court headquarters in Alexandria, Va.

Lawyers for Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the lead defendant in the death penalty case, had asked the trial judge to let him speak with his lead lawyer, Gary Sowards, who is in self-quarantine in New York City. In making the request, they agreed that the conversation could be monitored.

WASHINGTON — In a bid to restore some access to Guantánamo’s isolated detainees, prosecutors in the trial over the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks are proposing weekly video meetings between the five defendants and their lawyers, which would require both sides to work around social distancing protocols mandated by the coronavirus.

To accomplish that, Sowards would need to obtain a waiver from the Defense Department to travel from New York City, a coronavirus hot zone, to the Pentagon. At 70, he is considered at higher risk for the illness and has been working from home under government guidelines.

The effort at a workaround in the slow-moving attempt to bring the case to trial comes as the 40 prisoners at Guantánamo have been increasingly isolated during the pandemic.

The court has been closed since Feb. 25, and judges in the two capital cases have canceled hearings because the prison, in an effort to limit the virus’s spread, has imposed strict restrictions on access to the detainees. One rule requires hearing participants, who commute to the court from the United States by a Pentagon air charter, to arrive two weeks early and remain in their quarters to see if they become symptomatic.

At Guantánamo, 26 prisoners have been allowed to call their lawyers for years. But those who had been held at secret CIA prisons overseas before arriving at the base, notably Mohammed and the other men accused of conspiring in attacks orchestrated by Al Qaeda, are allowed to communicate only through in-person meetings and legal mail.

A week ago, the military judge in the Sept. 11 case ordered prosecutors to explore the possibility of offering defendants “some type of telephonic or other access by audio or video means to their counsel.” The coronavirus had caused the case to stall and affected communications between the defendants and their lawyers, he said.