As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

The New York City Police Department has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since March 16.

Officers set out on foot, bicycles, and cars to break up crowds and remind those enjoying the weather of health restrictions requiring they keep 6 feet away from others.

NEW YORK — As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea issued a stern warning after a series of clashes last week between police officers and members of Orthodox Jewish communities over social distancing.

“We will not tolerate it,” Shea said after community members flooded the streets for funeral processions. “You are putting my cops’ lives at risk, and it’s unacceptable.”

Enforcement has its limitations when it comes to social distancing, police concede, leaving it up to New Yorkers to play by the rules to help keep infections on the downturn.

Meanwhile, an officer who was caught on video Saturday pointing a stun gun at a man and violently taking him to the ground over an alleged social distancing violation has been stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty pending an internal investigation.

Bystander video showed the plainclothes officer, who was not wearing a protective mask, slapping 33-year-old Donni Wright in the face, punching him in the shoulder, and dragging him to a sidewalk after leveling him in a crosswalk in Manhattan’s East Village.

Associated Press

President Bush calls for end to pandemic partisanship

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush called on Americans on Saturday to put aside partisan differences, heed the guidance of medical professionals, and show empathy for those stricken by the coronavirus and the resulting economic devastation.

In a three-minute video message, Bush, who rarely speaks out on current events, struck a tone of unity that contrasted with the more combative approach taken at times by President Trump as the former president evoked the sense of national solidarity in the wake of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat,” Bush said in the professionally produced video set against music and photographs of medical workers helping victims of the virus and of ordinary Americans wearing masks. “In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together and we are determined to rise.”

While Bush never mentioned Trump’s name, the sitting president clearly took the message as an implicit rebuke and lashed out at his predecessor Sunday. In a Twitter message, Trump quoted a Fox News personality saying, “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.”

Trump then added in his own voice, “He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!”

Bush’s message was part of a series of videos aired online as part of a 24-hour livestreamed project, “The Call to Unite.”

Former President Bill Clinton also delivered a message, speaking into a camera in what looked like a video chat from his home.

New York Times

Md. seeks probe of company that failed to deliver masks

BALTIMORE — Maryland officials are seeking an investigation into a politically connected company that contracted to provide the state with $12.5 million worth of personal protective equipment that never arrived.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the state signed a deal on April 1 with Blue Flame Medical LLC for 1.5 million N95 masks and 110 ventilators. But the equipment never showed up and Maryland canceled the contract.

Blue Flame Medical was founded in late March by Mike Gula, a former Republican Party fund-raiser, with John Thomas, also a GOP consultant, according to multiple news reports.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh confirmed receiving a referral about the contract, but declined to comment.

Associated Press

Nebraska to open sites for primary vote despite worry

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is forging ahead with plans to hold the nation’s first in-person election in more than a month, despite health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and allegations that political motivations are fueling opposition to an all-mail approach.

Barring an unexpected change, Nebraska’s primary will take place on May 12 — five weeks after Wisconsin held the last in-person balloting when courts sided with Republican legislators who pushed for that election to go forward.

Republicans who hold all statewide offices and control the Legislature have encouraged people to cast early, absentee ballots. However, they argue state law requires polling sites to be open and that it’s important for voters to have a choice for how they vote, even amid health concerns.

Associated Press

California city official ousted over his pandemic remarks

ANTIOCH, Calif. — A Northern California city official has been ousted after he suggested on social media that sick, old, and homeless people should be left to meet their “natural course in nature” during the coronavirus pandemic.

City council members in Antioch, a city of about 110,000 people 35 miles east of Oakland, voted unanimously Friday night to remove Ken Turnage II from his post as chairman of the city’s planning commission.

NBC Bay Area reports there was a swift uproar after Turnage characterized people with weak immune systems as a drain on society.

Turnage later deleted the post but refused to resign or back down from his comments.

Associated Press

Paramedic honored after dying as a volunteer in NYC

A retired Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was being honored Sunday as his body was due to be returned to Denver.

Paul Cary, 66, who worked 32 years as a firefighter paramedic in the Denver suburbs, died April 30, a month after he began working in New York. He was part of a wave of out-of-state medical technicians, doctors, and nurses who came to the city to help relieve a health care system being overwhelmed by the virus.

Governor Jared Polis said Cary had “heroically” served his community and country.

A procession of fire trucks, EMS, and other emergency vehicles was scheduled to drive from the airport after Cary’s body was returned late Sunday.

Associated Press