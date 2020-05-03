Why Biden’s choice of running mate has momentous implications

And Biden has increasingly pushed into the foreground the overwhelming reason that his choice may be the most consequential in decades: the expectation that the 77-year-old would be a one-term president. If that turns out to be the case, his running mate now could well be leading the Democratic ticket in four years.

But a convergence of forces has transformed Joe Biden’s search for a running mate on the Democratic ticket. His pledge to pick a woman limited the pool of potential candidates and intensified the competition; that decision has remade the tryout period into an unusually public audition.

WASHINGTON — For decades the vice-presidential selection process has had an air of cloak-and-dagger to it. The party’s nominees would say little, the would-be running mates would reveal even less, and an elaborate game of subterfuge would unfold that captivated insiders and usually had little bearing on the election.

Even if Biden loses in November, his decision will all but anoint a woman as the party’s next front-runner, and potentially shape its agenda for the next decade, depending on if she is a centrist or someone more progressive.

“Joe being 77, I think people are going to look to see who is the person who could be the next president,” said Harry Reid, the Democratic former Senate majority leader, calling Biden’s decision the most significant “in any election cycle I’ve seen.”

There is another factor at play. Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault against Biden has ensured that whichever woman he selects will be his principal surrogate battling those claims, while leaving many Democrats, men and women, convinced the party must put forward a female nominee in 2024.

Biden has chatted with Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and held phone calls with senators Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who answered bluntly “yes” when asked on MSNBC if she would accept an offer to be Biden’s running mate.

A number of Biden allies are advocating lesser-known Democratic women, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, a Latina who served in Congress and as the state’s health secretary, and former national security adviser Susan Rice, a black woman who has never run for office but who has deep governing experience.

Stacey Abrams, the former candidate for governor of Georgia, has recently embarked on a media tour to pursue the vice presidency . Whoever gets the nod, Biden officials say, it will not be until the summer.