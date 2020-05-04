US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack

WASHINGTON — Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded Purple Hearts, and 23 others have been approved for the award and will get them later this week, US Central Command said Monday.
About 110 US service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian ballistic missile attack at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Jan. 8. More than a dozen missiles struck the base in an attack that Iran carried out as retaliation for a US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Tehran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3. Troops at al-Asad were warned of an incoming attack, and most were in bunkers.
Initially, commanders and President Trump said there were no injuries during the attack. But after several days, troops began exhibiting concussionlike symptoms, and the military started evacuating some from Iraq. A majority of those injured were eventually able to return to work; others were hospitalized or returned to the United States.
Trump triggered criticism when he dismissed the injuries as “not very serious” and described them as headaches and other things.
ASSOCIATED PRESS