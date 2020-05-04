Both parties wonder: How much do conventions even matter anymore?

Some Democratic leaders are discussing replacing their convention with a virtual gathering, and some Republicans are unsure about holding the big spectacle that President Trump wants. Yet even before the pandemic, a more fundamental debate was playing out: Has the American political convention become a ritual holdover from another age?

Political conventions have been a balloons-and-bunting mainstay of American campaigns since the Republican Party gathered in Baltimore to nominate Henry Clay for president in 1831. But this year, they may join the list of crowded events — concerts, baseball games, movies, and Broadway shows — forced off the stage because of the coronavirus.

For all the organizing, money, time, and energy poured into a four-day extravaganza of parties, speeches, forums, lobbying, and networking, there is a strong argument that they have become among the less consequential events on the political calendar.

Yes, candidates get their prime-time perch to speak to the nation. Party delegates debate obscure bylaws and approve a platform that is likely to be forgotten the moment the final gavel is dropped. The events can provide a lift in the polls, but there is no shortage of convention nominees, John McCain and Michael Dukakis among them, whose experiences can attest to just how ephemeral that boost is.

For all the talk of brokered conventions, it has been a long time since delegates had anything more to do than ratify a presidential candidate selected by primary voters and a running mate chosen by the nominee. As the drama has slipped away, so have the television networks.

The parties themselves have become far less influential, particularly since Trump overcame the Republican power structure to win the nomination in 2016. They have been weakened by rising antiestablishment beliefs on the left and the right, notably among younger voters, and by the sentiment that parties are not as essential to ideas or governing anymore. The waning significance of conventions, long the grandest symbol of old-guard party-building, would appear to be of a piece.

Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia who was the chairman of the 2000 Democratic convention in Los Angeles, likened the conventions to a high school reunion. “The party loves to get together,” he said. But McAuliffe said he was not particularly bothered by the possibility that Democrats would not hold a convention in person this year to nominate Joe Biden, the former vice president.

“If we don’t have one, it’s going to be just fine,” McAuliffe said. The real goal is introducing Biden. There are a lot of creative ways to do it if we don’t have a convention.”

And in interviews with more than a dozen emissaries and operatives from both parties, there was a strong view, especially among younger generations, that the value of conventions has flagged as the rules of politics have changed.

“Our political memories have become so short that we can barely remember Trump’s monthslong impeachment saga, let alone a weeklong infomercial for our party’s nominee,” said Zac Petkanas, an aide on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016. “The dirty little secret of politics is that 80 percent of what everyone thinks is important in campaigns doesn’t matter one little bit.”