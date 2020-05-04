Florida sheriff defends keeping childhood shooting a secret

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida sheriff appointed by the governor after the 2018 Parkland high school massacre is defending himself over allegations that he should have disclosed that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said he didn’t see the need to disclose the 1993 killing to Governor Ron DeSantis because he was a juvenile and because he was cleared when it was ruled self-defense.

The shooting came to light Saturday and roiled the Democratic primary race between Tony and the fired sheriff he replaced, Scott Israel.