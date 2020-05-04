Florida sheriff defends keeping childhood shooting a secret

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida sheriff appointed by the governor after the 2018 Parkland high school massacre is defending himself over allegations that he should have disclosed that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia.
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said he didn’t see the need to disclose the 1993 killing to Governor Ron DeSantis because he was a juvenile and because he was cleared when it was ruled self-defense.
The shooting came to light Saturday and roiled the Democratic primary race between Tony and the fired sheriff he replaced, Scott Israel.
DeSantis fired Israel in January 2019 because of the sheriff’s office’s mishandling of the Feb. 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre that left 17 dead and replaced him with the little-known Tony. The former Coral Springs sergeant had quit that department in 2016 to operate a consulting firm that specialized in active shooter training. The two former Republicans are the leading candidates in the primary that will likely decide the race in the heavily Democratic county.
ASSOCIATED PRESS