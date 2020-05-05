Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection from a gallstone but planned to take part in arguments by phone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.
She had nonsurgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was resting comfortably and expected to be in the Baltimore hospital a day or two.
Ginsburg took part in the arguments by phone Monday and Tuesday. She sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.
She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August, when she underwent radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. Her most recent hospital stay was in November,two nights at Johns Hopkins with a likely infection after suffering from chills and fever.
The frail-looking liberal icon bounced back from lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018. That recovery forced her to miss court arguments for the first time since she became a justice in 1993.
She has been doing her usual workout with a personal trainer at the court. The justices canceled courtroom arguments in favor of tphone sessions because of the pandemic.
Ginsburg has said she aims to serve until she’s 90.
Associated Press