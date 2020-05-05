Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection from a gallstone but planned to take part in arguments by phone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.

She had nonsurgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was resting comfortably and expected to be in the Baltimore hospital a day or two.

Ginsburg took part in the arguments by phone Monday and Tuesday. She sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.