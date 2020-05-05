Ousted vaccine official was demoted for prioritizing ‘science and safety,’ he says

Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was removed from his post on April 20 after having served as BARDA director for nearly four years. He was reassigned to a narrower role at the National Institutes of Health that the Department of Health and Human Services touted as part of a ‘‘bold new plan’’ to defeat COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

A former top vaccine official removed from his post last month alleged in a whistle-blower complaint on Tuesday that he was reassigned to a less prestigious role because he tried to ‘‘prioritize science and safety over political expediency’’ and raised health concerns over a drug repeatedly pushed by President Trump and other administration officials as a possible cure for coronavirus.

Bright portrays himself in the 89-page complaint as one of the administration’s health officials trying to sound the alarm about the virus as early as January. He said he called for the rapid development of treatments and vaccines, as well as the stockpiling of additional N95 masks and ventilators, at a time when HHS political leadership, including Secretary Alex Azar, appeared to him to be underestimating the threat.

He offers copies of e-mails that suggest he repeatedly pressed the Trump administration in January to obtain samples of the virus from China so that scientists could get to work on a vaccine and diagnostic treatments, but was met with indifference by top administration officials.

He also notes that he clashed with his boss, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS Robert Kadlec, for at least two years, according to the complaint. Bright alleged that Kadlec and others pressured him to buy drugs and medical products for the nation’s stockpile of emergency medical equipment from companies that were linked politically to the administration and that he resisted such efforts.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

On a call with reporters on Tuesday, Bright’s lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, said Bright came under pressure from Kadlec to award contracts ‘‘based on political connections and cronyism,’’ and that he was met with indifference from top HHS officials when he tried to sound the alarm about coronavirus in January.

‘‘Dr. Bright’s removal from BARDA was retaliation, plain and simple,’’ Katz said. Bright’s lawyers are requesting a stay of HHS’s decision to remove him from his post and to reinstate him as BARDA director while the complaint is investigated.

Bright asserts in the complaint that he resisted pressure from HHS political leadership to make ‘‘potentially harmful drugs widely available,’’ including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which Trump has repeatedly heralded as a treatment for COVID-19, and urged people to take both from his Twitter account and the White House podium. The president’s associates, including Fox host Laura Ingraham and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have also pushed the drug in private Oval Office meetings and phone calls.

The document describes one such clash that occurred after Bayer offered to donate 3 million chloroquine pills to the national stockpile, which is run by HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. BARDA officials raised concerns over the donation because of a lack of evidence over the drug’s safety or efficacy.

The Bayer pills came from facilities in Pakistan and India that were not approved by the FDA and therefore were not approved for use in the United States, the complaint states.

‘‘Government leadership was rushing blindly into a potentially dangerous situation by bringing in non-FDA approved chloroquine from India and Pakistan from facilities that had not been inspected by the FDA,’’ Bright said on the call with reporters. ‘‘I could not in good conscience ignore the scientific recommendations to limit access to those drugs under the direct care of a doctor and instead allow political ambition and timelines to override scientific judgment.’’

The Bayer donation ultimately went forward. Bright received an ‘‘urgent directive’’ from HHS general counsel Bob Charrow to make the drug widely accessible, outside of hospital settings and without close physician supervision, according to the complaint.

Officials at HHS who have spoken on the condition of anonymity have said that Bright’s departure had been discussed for months because of dissatisfaction with his job performance. Yet a 2019 performance review obtained by The Washington Post showed Bright received glowing marks.