White House aims to wind down task force on pandemic

More than a month has passed since there was a day with fewer than 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Almost every day, at least 25,000 new cases are identified, meaning the total in the United States — which has the highest number of known cases in the world, more than a million — is expanding by 2 to 4 percent daily.

At the same time, the White House said it hopes to wind down its virus task force in the next month, though the number of cases continues to rise.

PHOENIX — Making himself Exhibit A, President Trump visited an Arizona face mask factory Tuesday, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see the country reopen even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat.

“The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. We have to open,” Trump declared as he left Washington. In Arizona, Trump acknowledged the human cost of returning to normalcy.

“I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon,’’ he said.

Trump had said he’d be willing to don a face mask if the factory was “a mask environment,” but he wore only safety goggles. Nearly all Honeywell workers and members of the press as well as some White House staff and Secret Service agents wore masks, but not senior White House staff.

After more than a month cooped up in Washington, Trump got a first-hand view of one big impact: At the airport, Air Force One parked next to dozens of grounded commercial airliners.

He was to spend less than 2½ hours in Phoenix touring the Honeywell factory and holding a roundtable on Native American issues. But aides said the trip would be worth it as a symbolic show the nation is taking steps back to normalcy.

Trump sees economic revival as a political imperative. His allies have noted an erosion in support for the president in recent weeks.

Republicans believe Trump’s path to a second term depends on the public’s perception of how quickly the economy rebounds. That includes in Arizona, a key swing state that Trump carried by less than four points in 2016.

But even as many Americans adhere to strict distancing guidelines, the numbers of new infections and deaths have not decreased as quickly as hoped. Indeed, when the New York metropolitan area’s progress against the virus is taken out of the out of the equation, numbers for the rest of the nation are moving in the wrong direction. The infection rate is rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns, an Associated Press analysis found Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the White House has been engaged in discussions about winding down its coronavirus task force, which has been meeting less frequently, Vice President Mike Pence said at the White House.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force;s coordinator, said the government would still keep a close eye on the data if the task force disbands.

Trump has been talking up his administration’s response to the virus, despite persistent criticism that he dragged his feet and failed to adequately increase production of personal protective equipment and testing supplies.

“We did everything right. Now it’s time to get back to work,’’ he said. He added that the country has ‘‘the best testing,” even as some experts say that millions more people must be tested every week for the country to safely reopen.

Trump also defended his decision to block Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, from testifying in the Democratic-controlled House, though Fauci was given the OK to testify at the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The House is a bunch of Trump haters,” Trump said.

He claimed Democrats ‘‘frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to respond. “It’s not worth getting into,” she said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS/NEW YORK TIMES

Senator says he’s immune from virus; evidence unclear

WASHINGTON — Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, attended Tuesday’s Senate session without a face mask, saying he has immunity from the coronavirus — though experts remain uncertain if recovered COVID-19 patients are actually immune.

In March, Paul, an ophthalmologist, became the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus. The diagnosis prompted Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, both Utah Republicans, to self-quarantine because of their contact with him.

Most senators and staff members have been wearing face coverings since the Senate returned on Monday for the first time since late March. Majority leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders were wearing face masks as they left Tuesday’s Senate Republican luncheon. Asked earlier Tuesday why he was not wearing a mask, Paul cited the fact he had tested positive for the virus.

‘‘I have immunity,’’ Paul told reporters at the Capitol. ‘‘I’ve already had the virus. So I can’t get it again, and I can’t give it to anybody.’’ — WASHINGTON POST

New York lists 1,700 deaths, previously unreported

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it’s protected vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

At least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes since March 1, according to a tally released by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration that, for the first time, includes people believed to have been killed by the coronavirus before their diagnoses could be confirmed.

The revised list shows 22 nursing homes, largely in New York City and Long Island, have reported at least 40 deaths. — ASSOCIATED PRESS