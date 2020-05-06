Children are falling ill with a mysterious inflammatory syndrome thought to be linked to COVID-19

By Saturday night — when Newburger and 1,800 other worried pediatric specialists, including representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, convened on a Zoom call to discuss the phenomenon — hospitals worldwide had identified about 100 similar cases. About half are in the United States.

Some were screaming from stomach pain. Others had bubbles, or swelling, in the arteries of their hearts.

At first, it was just a handful of puzzling cases, Jane Newburger recalled. Other doctors had contacted her describing children with COVID-19 coming to emergency rooms in bad shape with a kind of inflammatory shock syndrome affecting multiple organs.

Advertisement

‘‘Not in my lifetime have I seen anything remotely similar to what’s going on right now,’’ said Newburger, director of the cardiac neurodevelopment program at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The cases appeared to have some characteristics of a disease known as Kawasaki disease. The cardiologists, rheumatologists, and critical-care doctors in the meeting were also struck by their unusual timing and location. They started three to four weeks after the big wave of adult sickness, mostly in Europe and up and down the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, where COVID-19 had hit hard.

The number of affected children is still very small, relatively speaking, much lower than the number seriously ill from the flu during a similar time frame. And most have responded well to treatment.

‘‘I’m thinking of it kind of like the tip of the iceberg,’’ said Jane Burns, a professor of pediatrics at the University of California at San Diego School of Medicine. ‘‘There’s this very small number of patients, thankfully, who are presenting with this shock syndrome, at the same time that there are a large number of [COVID-19] patients in the same community,’’

Burns, along with other doctors, emphasized that parents should not panic. The vast majority of those younger than 18 who are infected with the coronavirus have only mild symptoms or none at all. And researchers aren’t certain whether the condition is caused by COVID-19 or something else. Those with ‘‘pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome,’’ as doctors call the new illness, are ‘‘a small genetic subset of children who appear to be susceptible to this crazy thing,’’ she said.

Advertisement

But the strange nature of the cases in mostly previously healthy children, and its potential link to a virus that has delivered near-constant surprises, has put the medical community on high alert.

On Monday, New York City issued a bulletin warning doctors that they had found 15 children with the condition at their hospitals and the CDC began contacting local health departments about new surveillance measures. The American Heart Association is preparing to issue its own pediatric alert later this week.

The global effort around the inflammatory condition is part of a larger focus on children in recent weeks by researchers who think that understanding their resistance to the virus may provide clues that could lead to treatments or vaccines.

For more typical respiratory viruses such as influenza, children are often the first to become sick. COVID-19 is an anomaly, killing the elderly at high rates while leaving the very young mostly untouched. Only a handful of American children — including an infant and a 5-year-old who were children of first responders — have died of the disease.

Advertisement

Scientists have wondered whether children’s seeming super powers against the virus are because they are more resistant to infection, or whether there is something protective in the biology of youth.

There is also raging debate in the medical community about the extent to which children are susceptible to infection and can transmit the virus to others, touched off by Switzerland’s infectious-disease chief, who made the provocative claim on April 27 that children younger than 10 could hug their grandparents and return to school, as they ‘‘don’t have the receptors to catch the disease.’’

Alkis Togias of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), who focuses on the biology of airways, said there’s no scientific evidence to suggest that children can’t get or transmit the virus. But there is reason to speculate that they may be less infectious, although that is just beginning to be studied and he cautioned that the understanding of the virus changes daily.

This week, the NIAID announced a $25 million six-month study on COVID-19 in 2,000 US families that it hopes will answer these questions and more. It will include questionnaires about social-distancing practices, interactions with people outside their households, symptoms, and biweekly swabs for active infection, as well as blood tests to look at disease-fighting antibodies.

The CDC is separately financing the creation of a registry that will track COVID-19 cases among children at more than 35 US children’s hospitals to understand why some children get very ill, while most do not.

Advertisement

‘‘We know the rate of infection in children is way lower than in adults,’’ Togias said. ‘‘What we don’t know is whether, actually, they do carry the virus and transmit it without getting sick, or getting very mild symptoms. We have so little knowledge, I cannot give you an answer on almost anything related to children. So we need to figure this out.’’