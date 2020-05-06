DeVos announces new rules on campus sexual assault, offering more rights to accused

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday released a sweeping new directive governing how schools must handle allegations of sexual assault and harassment, giving new rights to the accused and giving colleges a clear but controversial road map to navigating such investigations.

The final regulation bars universities from using a single official to investigate and adjudicate complaints, a popular model, and instead creates a judicial-like process in which the accused has the right to cross-examine accusers. It also offers a narrow definition of sexual harassment, requiring that it be severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive.

The regulation is scheduled to take effect in August.