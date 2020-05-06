DeVos announces new rules on campus sexual assault, offering more rights to accused

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday released a sweeping new directive governing how schools must handle allegations of sexual assault and harassment, giving new rights to the accused and giving colleges a clear but controversial road map to navigating such investigations.
The final regulation bars universities from using a single official to investigate and adjudicate complaints, a popular model, and instead creates a judicial-like process in which the accused has the right to cross-examine accusers. It also offers a narrow definition of sexual harassment, requiring that it be severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive.
The regulation is scheduled to take effect in August.
Her approach has come under fire from women’s rights groups and Democrats, who said it would allow assailants and schools to escape responsibility. It was welcomed by advocates for the accused, who say the existing procedures are unfairly biased against them.
Even before the regulation was released, opponents were vowing to challenge it in court, hoping to halt or at least stall the new rules.
‘‘We will fight this rule in court, and we intend to win,’’ said Emily Martin of the National Women’s Law Center, an advocacy group. She said the core of the challenge would be that the department was in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.
The Education Department anticipated as much and worked to ensure that the creation of the regulation had strictly followed mandatory procedures.
WASHINGTON POST