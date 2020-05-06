Justice Department investigates Blue Flame Medical after claims it failed to provide masks to Maryland, California

An attorney for Blue Flame, Ethan Bearman, has said the company acted in good faith with the states. He declined to comment about the Justice Department investigation.

Prosecutors are focused on at least two contracts that the company signed for medical masks and other equipment with Maryland and California, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter. Both states ultimately canceled those contracts.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into Blue Flame Medical, a company created by two well-connected Republican operatives who started selling COVID-19 supplies this spring as the virus spread across the country.

Advertisement

Last weekend, Maryland terminated a $12.5 million contract for personal protective equipment (PPE) with the company after state officials said Blue Flame had failed to deliver masks and ventilators as promised.

California had separately hired the company to provide 100 million face masks, according to two people familiar with the transaction. That contract, which was first reported Wednesday by the California news website CalMatters, was then abruptly canceled, and the state scrambled to get its $457 million deposit back. The funds were returned the same day.

Bearman had no comment on the California contract, which drew the attention of the Justice Department when it was suddenly canceled.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, confirmed Wednesday in an e-mail that the state government has received subpoenas from federal prosecutors seeking information about the canceled Blue Flame contract. Asked what law enforcement officials are seeking, Ricci replied, ‘‘Federal investigators have asked us not to disclose that information.’’

State officials said Blue Flame Medical failed to deliver masks and ventilators as promised. The matter was referred to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, last week for review.

Advertisement

‘‘After directing Maryland’s attorney general to investigate this company last week, Governor Hogan is encouraged to hear that there is an ongoing federal investigation as well,’’ Ricci said.

A person familiar with the inquiry said that while the Justice Department is studying the transactions, there has been no indication so far that charges will be filed.

Blue Flame received a down payment of nearly $6.3 million from Maryland in early April — after promising to provide, within a few weeks, desperately needed PPE for front-line medical personnel dealing with the novel coronavirus.

Bearman said in a statement Tuesday that the complaints from Maryland were puzzling. ‘‘Blue Flame Medical is devoted to getting masks and ventilators to the people in Maryland who so desperately need them,’’ he said. The company ‘‘fully intends to honor that contract’’ to supply 1.5 million masks and 110 ventilators by June 30, Bearman said.

A letter sent to the firm on April 30 by Danny Mays, Maryland’s director of procurement, revealed deep frustration.

‘‘Despite numerous requests for information and order status, Blue Flame Medical has yet to deliver any items under this order, or provide any pertinent data as to a pending shipment,’’ Mays wrote. ‘‘As Blue Flame Medical LLC has failed to honor its delivery commitment under the terms and conditions, [the Department of General Services] is now formally requiring Blue Flame Medical to cure this deficiency.’’

Bearman acknowledged that delays have occurred in filling the order, but he said such problems have become commonplace this spring during the chaotic rush to locate masks and other PPE.

Advertisement

The April 1 purchase order, obtained by The Washington Post, identifies June 30 as the delivery deadline — but that is only because June 30 is the end of the current fiscal year, Ricci said. The agreed-upon shipping date for the masks and ventilators was April 14, according to a Blue Flame invoice obtained by the Post.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Maryland state Senator Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat, said the incident highlights a need for greater oversight over purchases that state officials are making to curb the pandemic’s spread. Carter noted that many minority businesses and small companies have reached out to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency about possibly supplying the state with tests, protective equipment, or testing materials, but have not heard back.

‘‘My question was always, what is the process for vetting companies and determining who would be used?’’ Carter said, adding that it is clear that at least one of the companies selected could not perform. ‘‘The only solution is that there has to be some oversight. It shouldn’t be up to the one agency. There should be a cross-section of folks, from the minority business community, the local business community, the medical community.’’

‘‘I understand we need to act quickly. I don’t want to stall the process,’’ she added. ‘‘But the process isn’t working this way. We’re not getting the supplies.’’

Advertisement

Blue Flame was started in late March by Michael Gula, a Republican fund-raising and lobbying consultant in Washington, and John Thomas, a California political consultant.

Before entering the medical supply business, Gula was known in GOP circles for his political fund-raising skills. His firm has raised campaign money for Senators Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, Steve Daines of Montana, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and dozens of other influential Republicans. He startled some longtime clients in March when he announced he was quitting the fund-raising world during an election year to start the medical supply business with Thomas.

Thomas recently worked as a strategist and fund-raiser for Republican Don Sedgwick, who sought to run against California Democratic Representative Katie Porter, but lost in the March primary.

The two Republican consultants incorporated their company in Delaware on March 23 and a week later received the contract from Maryland.