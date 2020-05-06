New York must hold democratic presidential primary, judge rules

The order, filed by Judge Analisa Torres of US District Court, came in response to a lawsuit filed last week by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. He sought to undo the New York State Board of Elections’ decision in late April to cancel the contest, a move it attributed to health and safety worries and the fact that the results would not change the primary’s outcome.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered elections officials in New York to hold the state’s Democratic primary election in June and reinstate all qualifying candidates on the ballot. The ruling came after the presidential primary was canceled late last month over concerns about the coronavirus.

On Tuesday night, Douglas Kellner, a cochair of the Board of Elections, said the board was “reviewing the decision and preparing an appeal.” And speaking on CNN, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the primary would proceed per the court’s ruling at least for the time being, but he noted the potential for an appeal.

Yang said on Twitter that he was “glad that a federal judge agreed that depriving millions of New Yorkers of the right to vote was wrong.”

The move to cancel the presidential primary drew a backlash from Senator Bernie Sanders, whose decision to suspend his campaign in April made former vice president Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee.

And it sowed confusion around the state; although the statewide presidential primary was canceled, dozens of local elections were not, leaving some candidates and political operatives nervous that voters might presume the entire primary had been called off.

