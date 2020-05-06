Supreme court divided over Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate

In the Obama years, the court heard two cases on whether religious groups could refuse to comply with regulations requiring contraceptive coverage. The new case presented the opposite question: Can the Trump administration allow all sorts of employers with religious or moral objections to contraception to opt out of the coverage requirement?

The case returned the court to a key battle in the culture wars, one entering its second decade and one in which successive administrations have switched sides. According to government estimates, about 70,000 to 126,000 women would lose contraceptive coverage from their employers if the Trump administration prevails.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about whether the Trump administration may allow employers with religious or moral objections to deny women free birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Advertisement

Even as the justices appeared deeply divided along the usual lines Wednesday, there was broad agreement that the case, Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, No. 19-431, required the court to balance religious freedom against women’s health.

“There are very strong interests on both sides here, which is what makes the case difficult, obviously,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said near the end of the argument, which lasted almost 40 minutes longer than the usual hour.

“There is religious liberty for the Little Sisters of the Poor and others,” he said, referring to an order of nuns that objects to providing insurance coverage for contraception. “There is the interest in ensuring women’s access to health care and preventive services, which is also a critical interest. So the question becomes: Who decides how to balance those interests?”

The court heard the argument by conference call. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dialing in from a hospital in Baltimore, where she was recovering from a gallbladder procedure, said Congress had settled the matter in favor of access to contraception coverage.

Advertisement

“In this area of religious freedom,” she said, “the major trend is not to give everything to one side and nothing to the other side. We have had a history of accommodation, of tolerance.”

Solicitor General Noel Francisco, representing the administration, said there was nothing in the health care law itself that required coverage for contraception. He added that women who could not get coverage from their employers had other ways to obtain contraceptives.

In March 2010, President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, which includes a section that requires coverage of preventive health services and screenings for women. The next year, the Obama administration required employers and insurers to provide women with coverage at no cost for all methods of contraception approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Houses of worship, including churches, temples, and mosques, were exempt from the requirement. But nonprofit groups like schools and hospitals affiliated with religious organizations were not.

Some of those groups objected to providing coverage for any of the approved forms of contraception. Others objected to contraception they said was tantamount to abortion, though there are substantial questions about whether that characterization was correct as a matter of science.

The Trump administration took the side of the religious employers, saying that requiring contraception coverage can impose a “substantial burden” on the exercise of religion. The regulations it has promulgated made good on a campaign pledge by President Trump, who has said that employers should not be “bullied by the federal government because of their religious beliefs.”

Advertisement

The new regulations also included an exception for employers “with sincerely held moral convictions opposed to coverage of some or all contraceptive or sterilization methods.”

The states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey challenged the new rules, saying they would have to shoulder much of the cost of providing contraceptives to women who lost coverage under the Trump administration’s rules.

Last year, a unanimous three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, in Philadelphia, blocked the regulations, affirming a nationwide preliminary injunction.

Several justices asked questions about whether the nationwide injunction was appropriate. Paul Clement, a lawyer for the Little Sisters of the Poor, said trial judges should not be allowed to wield that much power.

“For a single district court judge to think that he or she has a monopoly on the reasoning here and should impose a remedy that affects people across the nation seems to me to be very imprudent,” he said.

The coverage requirement, sometimes called the contraceptive mandate, has been the subject of much litigation.

In 2014, in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, the court ruled that requiring family-owned corporations to pay for insurance coverage for contraception violated a federal law protecting religious liberty. The law, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, says that government requirements placing a substantial burden on religious practices are subject to an exceptionally demanding form of judicial scrutiny.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said there was a better alternative, one that the government had offered to nonprofit groups with religious objections.

Advertisement

That accommodation allowed the groups not to pay for coverage and to avoid fines if they informed their insurers, plan administrators or the government that they wanted an exemption. Insurance companies or the government would then pay for the coverage.

Many religious groups around the nation challenged the accommodation, saying that objecting and providing the required information would make them complicit in conduct that violated their faith.