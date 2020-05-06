Trump contradicts nurse who reports shortages of protective gear

But another participant, Sophia Thomas, president of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners, then said there were pockets of the country without good protective equipment. She works at the Daughters of Charity Health System in the New Orleans area.

The exchange happened during an Oval Office event to recognize National Nurses Day. A reporter asked Luke Adams, whom the White House identified as a “volunteer nurse” from New York state, whether he had sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE. He said yes.

President Trump contradicted a nurse who said during a meeting with him at the White House Wednesday that some parts of the country are still experiencing shortages of protective medical gear, insisting the US supply is “tremendous.”

She said she had been wearing the same N95 mask for “a few weeks” and called the supply of PPE at her health system “sporadic” but “manageable.” She said she and her colleagues do what they have to do.

Trump interrupted. “Sporadic for you” but not for a lot of other people, he said.

Thomas agreed.

Trump insisted the country is “now loaded up” and added: “I’ve heard we have tremendous supply to almost all places.” Other nurses in the Oval Office agreed with him.

Trump says he did briefly wear mask in Phoenix

President Trump says he did wear a face mask Tuesday at a Honeywell plant in Phoenix that makes them, but did so backstage, out of view of the press, for “not too long” a time.

He told reporters in the Oval Office as he signed a proclamation honoring nurses, that, “I actually did have one. I had a mask on for a period of time.”

He added that he couldn’t “help it” if reporters didn’t see him and that the head of Honeywell had told him that he didn’t need to wear one during the public portions of his visit.

Guidelines posted in the factory advise that masks be worn at all times.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks when they can’t socially distance to avoid spreading the virus, but Trump and his senior aides are tested regularly, as is everyone he comes into close contact with.

Maryland opens temporary morgue at ice skating rink

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The state of Maryland has opened a temporary morgue at an ice skating and hockey facility to store bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said.

About 55 bodies have been taken to the ice rink facility since it opened on April 17 and roughly 30 bodies were there on Wednesday, said Del. Mary Lehman, a Democrat whose district includes Laurel. Lehman said she was given the information by a liaison from the state health department.

The 150,000-square-foot facility includes one outdoor rink, an Olympic-size rink, and two NHL-size rinks, according to its website. The state’s action echoed that taken by officials in Spain who turned a public ice rink on the outskirts of Madrid into a makeshift morgue in March to aid the capital city’s overwhelmed funeral service.

Maryland reported Wednesday that 1,338 coronavirus deaths in the state have been confirmed by laboratories, and that an additional 99 were probably caused by COVID-19.

Michigan Legisature sues governor over restrictions

LANSING, Mich. — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature is suing Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, asking a judge to declare invalid and unenforceable her stay-at-home order and other measures issued to combat the pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the state Court of Claims, says a 1945 law that gives the governor broad emergency powers to order such restrictions governs local, not statewide, declarations such as the one that has been in place since March.

It contends Whitmer needs legislative approval to extend the declaration and keep intact the stay-home directive.

The order is in place at least through May 15 and generally requires people to shelter in place except to do critical jobs, exercise outdoors, and buy groceries or other items.

Nearly 4,200 people in Michigan have died of complications from COVID-19.

Survey: Most new patients in New York not working, older

NEW YORK — The great majority of people being newly hospitalized with the coronavirus in New York are either retired or unemployed and were avoiding public transit, according to a new state survey, the first such look at people still getting seriously ill despite six weeks of social distancing.

The survey of 1,269 patients admitted to 113 hospitals over three recent days confounded expectations that new cases would be dominated by essential workers, especially those traveling on public transit.

Retirees accounted for 37 percent of hospitalizations during the survey period. Another 46 percent were unemployed. Almost three-quarters were 51 years or older.

Only 4 percent used public transportation in their daily life, according to the survey.

Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order

DALLAS — Texas’ Republican attorney general and governor on Wednesday came to the defense of a hair salon owner who was jailed for keeping her business open in defiance of the governor’s restrictions.

Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County jail on Tuesday following a video hearing during which she refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading the judge to find her in contempt and sentence her to a week in jail.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye said during the hearing that he would consider levying a fine instead of jail time if Luther would apologize and not reopen until she was allowed to do so, but Luther refused.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the judge Wednesday asking him to release Luther from jail.

