Trump’s judicial nominee clashes with Democrats over his comments critical of health care law

Republicans are pushing to elevate Walker to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit — a promotion that Democrats decry as too quick for the 37-year-old after just six months as a district judge in Kentucky, a post he got despite having no trial experience.

Judge Justin Walker, a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, faced criticism at Wednesday’s confirmation hearing over his remarks two years ago that rulings upholding the ACA were ‘‘indefensible’’ and about jokes he made at the law’s expense at a ceremony in March marking his entry onto the federal bench.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s nominee to the most influential federal appeals court clashed with Democrats over his past comments about the Affordable Care Act, while Republicans praised his recent ruling allowing limited Easter church services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats pointed to the early March ceremony in which Walker spoke before a crowd that included McConnell, Kavanaugh, and former Supreme Court justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom Walker served as law clerk when Kennedy was in the minority in a ruling upholding the ACA.

Walker defended his comments in March — that the ‘‘worst words’’ he ever had to deliver to Kennedy was that Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal bloc, tipping the case — as a lighthearted joke trying to praise someone he considered a mentor.

‘‘He has been an invaluable mentor and friend to me since I clerked for him in 2011 and 2012,’’ Walker said of Kennedy. ‘‘It was not meant as anything more than a reference to the dissent that he wrote, and again, a bit of a tongue in cheek, tongue-in-cheek allusion to the reality that no Supreme Court justice likes being in the dissent.’’

Rather than the usual cramped committee hearing room, on the second floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, the Senate Judiciary Committee convened in a large room on the ground floor so that senators and the witness could observe social distancing guidelines. Many senators appeared via video to question the nominee.

And Republicans sought to highlight Walker’s Easter service ruling in Louisville, from Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, who introduced him to the panel, to Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and the chairman who used his first question to ask about the decision.

Last month, Walker blocked Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, from forbidding drive-in church services on Easter to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a decision hailed by McConnell and other conservatives.

‘‘I had to make a decision and I had to make a decision quickly so that people could know on Saturday whether they could go to church on Easter Sunday. And looking at the law, it seemed to me that the free exercise clause of the First Amendment prohibited the action that the mayor was taking,’’ Walker told Graham.

He acknowledged Wednesday that his decision, coming days after his nomination to the DC circuit, was a long opinion because of the pandemic. ‘‘It was a momentous and even severe thing for a court to enjoin a mayor in the midst of this terrible pandemic, when the mayor is asserting that his actions could save lives,’’ he said.

In that opinion, Walker wrote that Fischer had ‘‘criminalized the communal celebration of Easter,’’ adding that Fischer’s decision was ‘‘beyond all reason.’’

Walker’s nomination received a surprise boost late Tuesday when the American Bar Association reversed its initial ‘‘Not Qualified’’ rating during his 2019 confirmation process for the post in the lower trial court, instead deeming him ‘‘Well Qualified’’ for this more prominent post.

The ABA said that its switch came from the differences between the courts, with the appellate court post placing less emphasis on trial experience and instead a ‘‘high degree of legal scholarship, academic talent, analytical and writing abilities, and overall excellence.’’

The ABA said that although a nominee should have 12 years of experience in the practice of law, Walker’s varied accomplishments offset concerns about his brief time.

Walker previously served as a law clerk for Kavanaugh, when he served as a judge on the DC Circuit, and then for Kennedy before his retirement.

Kennedy was replaced by Kavanaugh after a 2018 confirmation battle that included allegations of sexual assault when Kavanaugh was a high school student, an accusation he denied.

Both Kennedy and Kavanaugh recommended Walker to Trump, and in early March, Kavanaugh flew to Kentucky, along with McConnell, for an investiture ceremony for the senator’s protege.