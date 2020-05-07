Supreme Court unanimously overturns ‘Bridgegate’ convictions

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously overturned the convictions of two defendants in the “Bridgegate” scandal.
The case resulted from a decision in 2013 by associates of Chris Christie, then the governor of New Jersey, to close access lanes to the George Washington Bridge to punish a political opponent. The resulting scandal helped doom Christie’s presidential bid.
Closing the lanes was wrong, the Supreme Court ruled, but not a federal crime.
The associates, Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni, were convicted of wire fraud and related federal charges for their roles in concocting a “traffic study” that caused extreme delays for motorists seeking to cross the bridge.
The mayor of Fort Lee, Mark Sokolich, a Democrat, had rebuffed a request to endorse Christie, and this was his punishment.
In a statement on Thursday, Christie said he had been vindicated.
“As many contended from the beginning, and as the court confirmed today, no federal crimes were ever committed in this matter by anyone in my administration,” he said.
