Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative

The White House was moving to shore up its protection protocols to protect the nation’s political leaders. Trump said that some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily. Pence told reporters that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.

It marked the latest coronavirus scare for the president, and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday, the White House said.

WASHINGTON — A member of the military serving as one of President Trump’s valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday. It said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”

Trump, 73, said the incident was a bit concerning. “It’s a little bit strange, but it’s one of those things,” he told reporters. “As I said, you know, I said yesterday, governor, all people are warriors in this country. Right now we’re all warriors.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus.’’

He added, ‘‘The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

A person familiar with the matter said the member of the military who tested positive was one of the president’s valets. Several valets cater to the president and his guests at the White House, including serving meals and providing drinks.

Trump told reporters that he was tested Wednesday and again Thursday. He added, “I’ve had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman.’’

Trump said the health scare showed the “fallacy” of calls for widespread nationwide testing. “Testing is not a perfect art,’’ he said, adding, “Even when you test once a day somebody could, something happens where they catch something.”

The White House began instituting safety protocols nearly two months ago, including frequent temperature checks. Last month it began administering rapid COVID-19 tests to all those in close proximity to the president, with staffers being tested about once a week.

Federal guidance has been that a person who was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus should self-isolate for 14 days, but a different set of recommendations apply to those deemed essential workers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says essential workers can continue to report to work as long as they monitor their temperature at least twice a day and wear a mask.

Trump and Pence have generally refrained from wearing masks, citing the fact that they are regularly tested.

Trump told reporters his valets wear masks, and said “a lot of people in the White House wear masks.”

Associated Press

Travel from NYC seeded wave of US outbreaks

New York City’s coronavirus outbreak grew so large by early March that the city became the primary source of new infections in the United States, new research reveals, as thousands of infected people traveled from the city and seeded outbreaks around the country.

The research indicates that a wave of infections swept from New York City through much of the country before the city began putting social-distancing rules in places. That helped to fuel outbreaks in Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, and as far away as the West Coast.

The findings are drawn from geneticists’ tracking signature mutations of the virus, travel histories of infected people, and models by infectious disease specialists.

“We now have enough data to feel pretty confident that New York was the primary gateway for the rest of the country,” Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, said.

During crucial weeks in March, New York’s political leaders waited to take aggressive action, even after identifying hundreds of cases, giving the virus a head start.

And by mid-March, when President Trump restricted travel from Europe, the restrictions were essentially pointless, the data suggest, as the disease was already spreading widely within the United States.

Acting earlier would most likely have blunted the virus’s march across the country, researchers say.

New York Times

Malaria drug shows no benefit in another study

A new study finds no evidence of benefit from a malaria drug widely promoted as a treatment for coronavirus infection.

Hydroxychloroquine did not lower the risk of dying or needing a breathing tube in a comparison that involved nearly 1,400 patients treated at Columbia University in New York, researchers reported Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Although the study is observational rather than a rigorous experiment, it gives valuable information for a decision that hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients have already had to make without clear evidence about the drug’s risks and benefits, some journal editors and other doctors wrote in an editorial.

“It is disappointing that several months into the pandemic, we do not yet have results” from any strict tests of the drug, they wrote. Still, the new study “suggests that this treatment is not a panacea.”

President Trump repeatedly urged the use of hydroxychloroquine, which is used now for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. It has potentially serious side effects, including altering the heartbeat in a way that could lead to sudden death.

The US Food and Drug Administration has warned against its use for coronavirus except in formal studies.

Doctors at Columbia tracked how 565 patients who did not get the drug fared compared with 811 others who received hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, a combo Trump also has touted.

In all, 180 patients required breathing tubes and 232 died, and the drug did not seem to affect the odds of either.

Patients given hydroxychloroquine were generally sicker than the others, but widely accepted methods were used to take that into account and still no benefit was seen for the drug. Its use started within two days of admission for nearly all who received it. Some critics of earlier studies have said treatment may have started too late to do any good.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health, which has launched two of its own trials comparing hydroxychloroquine with placebo -- the gold standard for establishing safety and effectiveness.

Associated Press

Mayor says NYC will offer 140,000 free antibody tests

New York City will offer 140,000 free antibody tests to New Yorkers who want to know whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

The initiative follows the city’s offer last week of 140,000 antibody tests to health-care workers and other front-line responders.

The new round of testing will be offered at sites in some of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the virus: Morrisania in the Bronx, East New York in Brooklyn, Upper Manhattan, Long Island City in Queens, and Concord in Staten Island.

A hot line phone number for making appointments will be released Friday, the mayor said. Preference will be given to people in the affected areas.

“The goal is to focus on people in the general area of these test sites,” de Blasio said.

Those who get tested will be asked for demographic and employment information, to help the city understand who is getting the virus and how, he said.

New York Times

Del. governor postpones presidential primary again

DOVER, Del. — Democratic Governor John Carney has postponed Delaware’s presidential primary for the second time because of the virus and ordered state elections officials to mail absentee ballot applications to every Democratic and Republican voter in the state.

Carney also says the Department of Elections will be required to operate only a limited number of polling places on election day. His directive calls for at least six polling places in each county to allow in-person voting for those choosing not to cast absentee ballots.

Delaware is a closed primary state, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in primary elections. In March, Carney ordered the April 28 primary to be pushed back to June 2.

Associated Press

Dallas salon owner who was jailed for reopening is freed

HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott of Texas gave a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for reopening her business and violating lockdown orders the equivalent of a “get-out-of-jail-free” card Thursday, modifying his executive orders on the matter to remove confinement as a punishment. Soon after, the Texas Supreme Court ordered her release.

The salon owner, Shelley Luther, defied state and local orders for nonessential businesses to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic when she reopened Salon À La Mode on April 24 and then tore up a cease-and-desist letter sent to her by Dallas County officials.

A judge sentenced Luther on Tuesday to a week in jail and a fine of at least $3,500, and she quickly became a symbol of conservative outrage over state lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. Armed protesters rallied outside the salon, and former governor Sarah Palin of Alaska paid a visit to show her support.

New York Times