Federal watchdog says coronavirus whistle-blower should be reinstated as it investigates

The lawyers, Debra S. Katz and Lisa J. Banks, said in a statement that they were notified late Thursday afternoon that the Office of Special Counsel, which protects whistle-blowers, had “made a threshold determination” that the Department of Health and Human Services “violated the Whistleblower Protection Act by removing Dr. Bright from his position.”

WASHINGTON — A federal investigative office has found “reasonable grounds to believe” that the Trump administration was retaliating against a whistle-blower, Dr. Rick Bright, when he was ousted from a government research agency combating the coronavirus, and said he should be reinstated for 45 days while it investigates, his lawyers said Friday.

The finding comes just days after the lawyers filed a whistle-blower complaint saying that Bright’s removal last month as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority was payback. They said Bright, who was reassigned to a narrower job at the National Institutes for Health, had tried to expose “cronyism” and corruption at the Department of Health and Human Services while pressing for a more robust coronavirus response and opposing the stockpiling of antimalaria drugs championed by President Trump.

The recommendation is not binding.

It will now be up to the secretary of health and human services, Alex M. Azar II, to decide whether to let the special counsel investigate and send Bright back to BARDA.

If Azar refuses, Bright’s complaint would ordinarily be sent to the Merit Systems Protection Board, an independent quasi-federal agency. But the Senate has not confirmed Trump’s nominees to the board, leaving it with no members.