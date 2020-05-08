Jetliner hits and kills man on Texas airport runway

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was struck and killed by a commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport, authorities said.

The pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392, a Boeing 737 arriving from Dallas, reported seeing a person on Runway 17R at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shortly after the jet touched down at 8:12 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said the driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway.