Reade’s ex-husband said she spoke of harassment in ’96 court document

“On several occasions petitioner related a problem that she was having at work regarding sexual harassment in US Senator Joe Biden’s office,” said Reade’s former husband, Theodore Dronen, in a court declaration in which he responded to her request for a temporary restraining order against him.

The records, part of more than 500 pages filed in connection with Reade’s 1996 divorce in California, do not specifically say that Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, was the perpetrator, nor do they allege that she was sexually assaulted, her most recent claim.

Tara Reade complained to her former husband during the 1990s that she had been a victim of sexual harassment while working in Joe Biden’s Senate office, court records show, providing the first contemporaneous record supporting her claims that sexual misconduct occurred when she worked for Biden.

Advertisement

The existence of the document was first reported by The San Luis Obispo Tribune on Thursday. The New York Times subsequently obtained a copy of the court file from San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

In the document, Dronen said he believed the events disturbed Reade and led to her departure in 1993 from Biden’s office when he served in the Senate.

“It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect,” he said, according to the court document, arguing that it led her to make exaggerated claims against him, “and that she is still sensitive and effected by it today.”

Reade has accused Biden of assaulting her in the Senate complex in 1993, placing his hand under her dress and penetrating her with his fingers.

In an appearance May 1 on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden flatly denied any inappropriate conduct. “I am saying unequivocally it never, never happened, and it didn’t. It never happened,” Biden said, adding that no one in his office remembers any complaint by Reade or anyone else.

Advertisement

The Biden campaign Friday cited news articles that it said showed inconsistencies in Reade’s account and said in a statement: “The truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.”

The New York Times interviewed dozens of workers in Biden’s office in the early 1990s and was unable to find anyone who remembered any kind of sexual misconduct against Reade or anyone else in the office. Five friends, former co-workers, and family members have come forward to corroborate that Reade told them of an episode of either assault or harassment.

President Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by more than a dozen women, weighed in on the situation Friday morning on “Fox & Friends.” Asked if he thought Reade’s accusation was false, he said: “I don’t know if it’s false or not. Joe is going to have to prove whatever he has to prove, or she has to prove it, but that’s a battle he has to fight.”

The court records from 1996 recap the tumultuous 14-month marriage of Reade and Dronen, who met while they were both young staffers on Capitol Hill in 1993. The couple later settled in Morro Bay, Calif., along with their young daughter.

In a filing denying many of the claims that Reade made against him, Dronen cataloged her claims of having been victimized, first by her separated parents and up to her Senate experience — an account he said that she had first told him when they worked in Washington.

Advertisement

“Petitioner told me that she eventually struck a deal with the chief of staff of the Senator’s office and left her position,” Dronen said, according to the document. “I was sympathetic to her needs when she asked me for help, and assisted her financially, and allowed her to stay at my apartment with my roommate while she looked for work.”

In an e-mailed statement sent to the The New York Times this week, Dronen said he wished Reade well but declined to discuss details of their marriage.

“Tara and I ended our relationship over two decades ago under difficult circumstances. I am not interested in reliving that chapter of my life,” the statement said.

The mention in the court complaint of Biden’s chief of staff — and a purported agreement with Reade — appears to refer to Ted Kaufman, a longtime aide to Biden.

Kaufman, who also served out Biden’s term as senator from Delaware when he became vice president, has denied any recollection of Reade or allegations of misconduct directed at Biden.

“I do not remember her, and had she come to me in any of these circumstances, I would remember her,” Kaufman said in a statement provided by the campaign. “But I do not, because she did not.”