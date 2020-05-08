The Government Is Ready to Reopen. Its Citizens Aren’t, Polls Show.

Katie Miller, the vice president’s press secretary, was notified Friday about the result, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to because it had not been publicly announced by the White House. Miller confirmed to NBC news that she tested positive and said she was asymptomatic. The White House earlier in the day confirmed a member of Pence’s staff tested positive but did not disclose the individual’s name.

WASHINGTON — A top aide to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, making her the second known person working at the White House to contract the illness in the past two days, according to several sources familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

President Trump later appeared to confirm it was Miller.

‘‘She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and all of a sudden today she tested positive,’’ Trump told reporters. ‘‘She hasn’t come into contact with me; she’s spent some time with the vice president.’’

Miller is a fixture around Pence and has attended the coronavirus task force meetings that he leads. She is married to White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and Trump attended their wedding at his Washington hotel in February.

On Thursday, the White House acknowledged the positive test result for a member of the US military who works on the White House campus and added that both Trump and Pence had since tested negative. The infected staffer is one of Trump’s personal valets, the military staff members who sometimes serve meals and look after personal needs of the president. That would mean the president, Secret Service personnel, and senior members of the White House staff could have had close or prolonged contact with the aide before the illness was diagnosed.

Advertisement

During a White House press briefing Friday, McEnany was asked how Americans should feel about going back to work when people in the administration were still getting sick.

‘‘We have put in place the guidelines that experts have put forward to keep this building safe,’’ she said, ‘‘The guidelines we have for businesses that have essential workers we’re now putting in place here in the White House. So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely.’’

Trump was asked if he is worried now that two people in the White House have contracted the disease.

‘‘I’m not worried, no. Look, I get things done. I don’t worry about things. I do what I have to do,’’ he said. ‘‘Again, we’re dealing with an invisible situation. nobody knows.’’

Washington Post

Catholic parishes apply for and receive Cares Act money

About 13,000 of the country’s 17,000 Catholic parishes applied for the government’s small-business stimulus program, and about half have so far received the requested funds, according to the church’s group for diocesan fiscal managers.

The multitrillion-dollar Cares Act, which took effect in mid-April, covers employees’ salaries for private companies and nonprofit organizations through the Small Business Administration. The government money is distributed through banks and is like a loan — except the loan is forgiven if the money is used to pay workers’ salaries.

In the first round of applications, about 10,000 parishes applied, Patrick Markey, executive director of the Diocesan Fiscal Management Conference, said Thursday. A bit more than 6,000 got their funding requests approved, while 3,000 did not, he said. In the second round — which is still in process — about 6,000 applied. Markey said that total includes roughly half repeat appliers and then 3,000 new ones.

Advertisement

Of the approximately 6,000 Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the country, 2,300 applied for paycheck protection, Markey said, and 1,400 of those got funding in the first round.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops says it is not tracking the federal money, and Markey’s group doesn’t have a detailed breakdown to show whether certain types of churches are applying or having more success with their applications.

Markey noted that the US Treasury Department in late April urged businesses and nonprofits not to apply if they don’t need the money and to return money if they have access to other funding. His group also urged dioceses: ‘‘If you don’t need it, don’t apply.’’

Some public companies, deep-pocketed chains and prep schools — among others — have come under pressure to return taxpayer money so needier small companies can receive assistance. It’s not yet clear whether the same dynamic will reveal itself in the religious world.

Several other major religious denominations said they don’t have national data on who has applied and received funding. That includes the Southern Baptist Convention, the Episcopal Church, and the United Methodist Church.

The Jewish Federations of North America has helped thousands of Jewish and other nonprofits apply for paycheck protection money, said spokeswoman Rebecca Dinar.

Washington Post

At-home saliva-based coronavirus test approved

WASHINGTON — US health regulators approved the first saliva-based coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home.

Advertisement

The new at-home option is expected to expand use of the test developed by Rutgers University, which the Food and Drug Administration first authorized last month. People can use the plastic tube at home to provide a saliva sample and ship it to a laboratory for processing.

The test will be available through a New Jersey network of hospitals and testing sites affiliated with Rutgers. Initially, the government limited the test to health care facilities and testing sites with professional supervision.

associated press

Mask rules vary as California eases stay-at-home orders

LOS ANGELES — For Californians venturing outside, donning a mask will be as common as putting on a cap or sunglasses as the state gradually began easing stay-at-home orders on Friday. But rules about face coverings vary from county to county, and it’s unclear what enforcement might look like.

Masks have been ubiquitous at essential businesses like grocery stores and medical clinics since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. On the sidewalks of dense cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, people have been wearing masks for weeks, giving wide berth to the small number of others whose faces aren’t covered.

Now masks will be required for customers and employees at certain retailers reopening under new guidelines that also include contact-free transactions, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Health officials in most of the San Francisco Bay Area — including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Sonoma counties — have required residents to wear masks when they leave their homes. After previously only strongly urging facing coverings, officials in nearby Napa County on Thursday said they would mandate them.

Advertisement

associated press

More than 19,000 teens get licenses without road test

Last month, Georgia waived its road-test requirement for most drivers in an effort to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. This week, the state said it had issued driver’s licenses to 19,483 teenagers without one.

Governor Brian Kemp suspended the road-test requirement for most Georgians applying for driver’s licenses in an April 23 executive order.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that drivers under 18 who had successfully completed their required training and who had a parent or guardian’s endorsement would be able to get a probationary driver’s license without completing a road test.

In California, in-person road tests will remain on hold until offices are reopened.

Washington Post