Trump praises Barr for dropping charges against Flynn

Trump said Barr had acted wisely in assigning a US attorney to look into the case, in which Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017 about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington during the 2016 presidential transition. Trump and his allies had long called Flynn’s prosecution unjust and said it should be dropped.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump praised Attorney General William Barr for the dramatic action announced Thursday, which nullified a major case prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Friday responded to the Justice Department’s decision to drop criminal charges against Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, by delivering his most extensive and aggrieved remarks on the Russia investigation since the coronavirus paralyzed the nation.

“So he came back and he said, ‘This is an innocent man,’ ” Trump said of the federal prosecutor, Jeff Jensen of the Eastern District of Missouri.

Trump said the outcome reflected well on Barr, who has expressed skepticism of the Mueller inquiry.

“He’s the opposite of Robert Mueller, because you look at Mueller — that was purely corrupt,” Trump said.

He also laced into Barr’s predecessor, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom Trump has never forgiven for recusing himself from the Russia investigation over his own 2016 contacts with the Russian ambassador, a move that led to Mueller’s appointment.

“Jeff Sessions was a disaster,” Trump said, “He was a very average guy.”

Trump also voiced uncertainty over the future of his FBI director, Christopher Wray.

‘‘It’s disappointing,’’ Trump said when asked about Wray’s role in the ongoing reviews of the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation. ‘‘Let’s see what happens with him. Look, the jury’s still out.’’

Trump faulted the FBI director for ‘‘skirting’’ the debate surrounding the Russia investigation, although the agency and Justice Department have insisted it has cooperated fully with officials reviewing the case.

A spokesman for Wray did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump nominated Wray in 2017 to serve a 10-year term as FBI director, but on Friday, sought to shift the responsibility for his appointment to former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

The president’s remarks are noteworthy, given recent criticism of Wray among conservative pundits.

In a statement earlier this week, the FBI went further than it has in the past to criticize previous officials’ conduct, saying Wray ‘‘remains firmly committed to addressing the failures under prior FBI leadership while maintaining the foundational principles of rigor, objectivity, accountability, and ownership in fulfilling the Bureau’s mission to protect the American people and defend the Constitution.’’

Trump suggested he and Barr had discussed the Flynn matter at some point — though the president said he took a hands-off approach.

‘‘I told Bill Barr, ‘You handle it,’ ” Trump said. ‘‘I would be absolutely entitled, in theory, the chief law enforcement officer, in theory, but I said you know what, I want Bill Barr to handle it.’’

Trump suggested he would be vindicated further in the coming days.

‘‘A lot of things are going to be told over the next couple of weeks,’’ the president said.

On Thursday, the Justice Department moved to drop charges against Flynn, alarming current and former law enforcement officials and Democrats who said the justice system was caving to political pressure from the administration.

In a court document, the department said that ‘‘after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information . . . the government has concluded that [Flynn’s interview by the FBI in January 2017] was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn,’’ and that it was ‘‘conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.’’

Trump forced out Flynn in February 2017, and when he pleaded guilty, the president tweeted: ‘‘I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!’’

It is highly unusual for the Justice Department to seek to undo a guilty plea, and comes just months after Barr pressed prosecutors in another of Mueller’s cases to soften their sentencing recommendation for the president’s friend and former political adviser Roger Stone.

Shortly before the Justice Department abandoned Flynn’s prosecution, the line prosecutor on the case, Brandon Van Grack, formally withdrew — just as the Stone prosecutors had.

In the new filing, Timothy Shea, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, wrote that ‘‘continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice.’’

The president’s commentary was a kind of flashback to a pre-coronavirus reality — when the Russia investigation and the president’s impeachment dominated the national political discourse. It was the latest sign that Trump is turning his thinking away from the national effort to contain the virus — which is still spreading, with cases and deaths growing by the day — to other matters, including his reelection campaign.

Trump made the remarks in a nearly hourlong appearance on one of his favorite Fox News Channel programs, “Fox and Friends.” The pandemic did not come up until nearly 20 minutes into the interview.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.