Nightly applause is nice, but some doctors think votes would be nicer

She turned on NPR. Christine Blasey Ford was testifying in the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, describing what she alleged he did to her when they were teenagers. Blasey’s language was empirical, precise. “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” the research psychologist recalled.

Maxine Dexter, an intensive care physician, remembers exactly where she was sitting the Thursday morning her political ambitions were born. She was looking out her bedroom window toward northwest Portland, Ore. — the snow-capped peak of Mount Adams winking at her from across the valley. She clutched a coffee her husband had brought upstairs in her favorite mug, the one that read: “Well yes, I’m overqualified.”

Dexter inhaled sharply. As a clinician, and as a sexual assault survivor, she would have used those exact words to describe her own experience. She began to fill with rage listening to the questions being put to Blasey Ford. Three hours later she called a friend involved with Emerge Oregon, a program that recruits and trains Democratic women to enter politics. “I want to run for office,” Dexter announced.

Now the pulmonologist is moonlighting as a Democratic candidate for Oregon’s state legislature — while spending her days treating COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

In 2018 the country saw a “STEM wave” of scientists running for office, and Congress welcomed nine new members with degrees in science, technology, engineering and medicine — two Republicans and seven Democrats. Five were women. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, said she has seen a steady uptick in physicians running for office over the course of her career.

Some candidates said they decided to enter a new arena because they viewed the Trump administration as hostile to their old one: scientific expertise. A president who said there are “scientists on both sides of the issue” on climate change was cause for alarm.

For some, that alarm has only grown in light of the government’s response to the coronavirus, from failures in state testing programs to suggestions from the president on the merits of ingesting disinfectants.

As the pandemic turns a spotlight on health care workers, — nightly applause in New York, murals going up around the country, free plane tickets and other signs of appreciation — many doctors-turned-candidates say it is time to try and convert those cheers into votes.

“Americans are looking to physicians as honest brokers that are going to keep them safe right now,” said Shaughnessy Naughton, president of 314 Action, a political action committee that aims to see more scientists in politics.

In Texas, Dr. Christine Eady Mann is looking to make a similar leap. She spends half her week practicing as a family care provider, where she sees firsthand the fallout of testing delays and medical supply shortages; the rest of her time is devoted to a race for Republican Representative John Carter’s seat, with a Democratic runoff in July. “There’s a vast difference between having someone who actually understands the science and data versus someone who’s just read about it from a policy book their staff put together,” Mann said.

The physician feels that her clinical skills would serve her well in the delicate work of political communication. “My day job is talking people into getting colonoscopies,” Mann said.

She has also begun mobilizing other physicians to consider the leap to politics. She is helping to launch Doctors in Politics, a coalition of medical workers running for office. The group has recruited 10 members across eight states. Although the group is officially nonpartisan, nine of those candidates are Democrats and one is independent.

Republican doctors are also running this year, including one high-profile congressional candidate in Texas: Ronny Jackson, who formerly served as President Trump’s physician and who often speaks about his medical experience in the context of public policy. In a tweet this month he said he knows “as a medical doctor” that abortion is “definitely not essential.”

Dr. Lisa Reynolds, a Democrat and pediatrician in Oregon running for a seat in the state house, said her early experience treating COVID-19 patients showed her the need for more testing and social distancing at the start of the outbreak.

As Reynolds scrambled to change her routine to accommodate panicking families, she wondered why she wasn’t seeing the same proactive approach from state and local officials. “If I were a legislator I would be camping outside the governor’s office saying I don’t think we’re moving fast enough on this,” she said.