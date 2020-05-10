A fight over the post office’s future breaks down along familiar lines

But as Washington begins to battle over the next round of coronavirus relief funding, the Postal Service, for many the most familiar face of the federal government, has landed improbably at the center of one of the most bitter political disputes over who should be rescued, and at what cost.

WASHINGTON — Its roots stretch back almost 250 years to the Second Continental Congress. Americans consistently rate it their favorite federal agency, and with a workforce of more than half a million scattered across the country, it employs more people than any government entity outside of the military.

Postal leaders and their allies have made unusually blunt appeals for support in recent weeks, running advertisements on President Trump’s favorite Fox News programs and laying out an urgent account of how the pandemic has had a “devastating effect” on the mail service. Without a financial rescue from Congress, they have warned, an agency that normally runs without taxpayer funds could run out of cash as soon as late September, raising the specter of bankruptcy and an interruption in regular deliveries for millions of Americans.

But after nearly reaching a bipartisan deal for a multibillion-dollar bailout in the last coronavirus rescue package, in late March, Republicans and Democrats have sharply diverged over whether to provide a lifeline. Now, the fight over the future of the Postal Service has spilled onto the campaign trail, increasingly freighted by deeply held disagreements about labor rights, the role of government versus private enterprise in providing basic services, and voting access.

On one side is Trump and his Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, who have largely looked at the agency’s worsening bottom line as a problem of its own making.

“The Postal Service is a joke,” Trump declared recently, announcing he would not back any additional financial support for the agency unless it raised package rates by 400 percent. The drastic increase, which most independent analysts say would ultimately hurt the Postal Service, appears to be aimed chiefly at Amazon, whose chief executive, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post, and whom Trump regards as a nemesis.

It was the White House that intervened in March, nixing a bipartisan plan to provide $13 billion to the Postal Service. And administration officials have made it clear they will not sign off on any financial support — a loan or direct funding — unless the Postal Service agrees to rate increases, labor concessions, and other changes that would shrink its footprint, potentially saving money and benefiting private competitors like FedEx and UPS.

Democrats have positioned themselves as protectors of the agency, joined by large retailers like Amazon and CVS that rely on the Postal Service to deliver millions of packages a year at low rates. In the House, they are preparing to introduce a massive relief bill that would give the agency much of what it has asked for, including $25 billion in direct funding plus additional debt relief.

“We have to fight for the post office,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said Thursday.

“Their goal has always been to privatize, to make a profit off the Postal Service for private purposes,” Pelosi added, referring to Republicans. “We are for the public having the Postal Service meet the public interest, not some special interest.”

In many ways, the position is a natural one for Democrats. The Postal Service has been an engine of growth for the black middle class and is one of the last strongholds of organized labor in the country, both critical constituencies for the modern Democratic Party. A functioning Postal Service is also a prerequisite for establishing a national vote-by-mail program for the elections in the fall, a priority for Democrats that some Republicans oppose.

But the issue has not always broken down neatly along partisan lines. Congressional Republicans who represent rural areas where the daily mail is an economic and medical lifeline have been some of the agency’s biggest supporters, and they could face political consequences for embracing the president’s position.

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, said the Postal Service’s ubiquity, particularly in rural America, means both parties have traditionally had a vested interest in maintaining its financial stability.

“The Postal Service is like Social Security — it’s beloved by everybody,” Trumka said. “If the president or anyone else is seen as trying to debilitate or eliminate the Postal Service, they’ll pay a huge political price.”

Mnuchin has begun preliminary conversations with the Postal Service’s leaders about the terms of a loan of up to $10 billion that the Treasury Department is authorized to extend. Few details have become public, but a task force led by Mnuchin in 2018 proposed that the Postal Service raise its rates, begin diverting more work to nonunionized outside contractors, and essentially lease space in the nation’s mailboxes to private delivery services.

Democrats and union leaders have argued those changes would put the agency on a road to privatization. David C. Williams, vice chairman of the Trump-appointed board of governors and a former postal inspector general, was so uncomfortable about the talks with the Treasury Department that he resigned last month, concerned about the politicization of an organization that is normally unaffected by partisanship, said people familiar with his thinking.

And last week, the board of governors announced it had selected a North Carolina businessman and major Republican donor to be the next postmaster general, replacing a career employee with someone who is expected to be more sympathetic to the administration’s views.

The White House position has increasingly vocal allies in Congress. Armed with a new report from the Government Accountability Office on the Postal Service’s long-term structural challenges, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, accused Democrats of trying to let the agency off the hook for mistakes that had nothing to do with the coronavirus crisis.

“Simply throwing more of taxpayers’ hard-earned money at them won’t fix their problems,” Jordan said.