Georgia AG requests federal investigation into handling of Ahmaud Arbery case

ATLANTA — Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.
Arbery was shot and killed Feb. 23. No arrests were made until this month after national outrage over the case swelled when video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.
“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement.
Attorneys for Arbery’s mother and father applauded Carr for reaching out to federal officials.
“We have requested the involvement of the DOJ since we first took this case,’’ attorneys S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump, and L. Chris Stewart said in a statement. “There are far too many questions about how this case was handled and why it took 74 days for two of the killers to be arrested and charged in Mr. Arbery’s death.”
Shortly after the video’s leak, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests came hours after officials asked the GBI to start investigating. The inquiry was previously in the hands of local officials.
ASSOCIATED PRESS