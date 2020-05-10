Mnuchin says unemployment will get worse before it gets better amid coronavirus pandemic

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on CBS’ ‘‘Face the Nation’’ that he thinks the unemployment rate will jump to 20 percent by next month, up from 14.7 percent reported Thursday.

Two of President Trump’s top economic advisers said Sunday that Americans face an economy that will worsen in the coming months, with predictions that the unemployment rate will jump to 20 percent from the 14.7 percent reported Thursday.

And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on ‘‘Fox News Sunday’’ that he expects the second quarter of this year to be even worse than the first. ‘‘The reported numbers are probably going to get worse before they get better,’’ Mnuchin told Chris Wallace, later adding: ‘‘I think you’re going to have a very, very bad second quarter.’’

When asked by Wallace whether the country’s unemployment number was ‘‘close to 25 percent at this point, which is Great Depression neighborhood,’’ Mnuchin said, ‘‘Chris, we could be.’’

In the first three months of 2020, the US economy shed 20.5 million jobs, wiping out a decade of employment gains in a single month. The job market’s historic plunge was far worse than what the nation experienced during the 2008 financial crisis. No industry has been spared, even white-collar jobs in government and business services thought to be relatively safe.

Still, Mnuchin expressed confidence in the fundamentals of the economy. He argued that the job market should begin to right itself by September as he echoed Trump’s calls for a phased reopening of the economy. This economic crisis ‘‘is no fault of American business, it is no fault of American workers, it is the fault of a virus,’’ Mnuchin said.

As several states lifted quarantine measures this weekend, allowing businesses and public spaces to reopen, Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University, warned that even a partial reopening of the country could pose life-threatening risks to 1 in 3 Americans.

During an interview on ‘‘Fox News Sunday,’’ Inglesby noted that a third of Americans were either older than 65 or had underlying health conditions, making them vulnerable to severe infection from the coronavirus. With many states struggling to ramp up diagnostic capabilities, there was still no way to reopen the country without exposing that population, he said.

‘‘This disease moves quickly,’’ Inglesby told Wallace, ‘‘and it doesn’t respect city borders or state borders.’’

‘‘I think we need a strategy that works for everyone,’’ he added. ‘‘I don’t think there can be a strategy that works for half the country, with an attempt to keep the other part of the country in some sort of large isolation. I don’t think it would work logistically or practically.’’

Playing a clip of Trump’s assertion last week that the virus will dissipate on its own, without a vaccine, Wallace asked Inglesby whether the virus could go away soon.

‘‘I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests,’’ Trump said Friday. ‘‘This is going to go away without a vaccine. It’s going to go away, and we are not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time.’’

Inglesby pushed back on Trump’s claim, saying the United States is still in the early stages of the pandemic and would need a vaccine, in addition to improved diagnostic and tracing capabilities, to go back to normal.

‘‘No, this virus is not going to go away,’’ he said. ‘‘Hopefully, over time, we will learn to live with it, and we will be able to reduce the risk of transmission. But it’s going to stay as a background problem to the country, and around the world, until we have a vaccine.’’

In Washington state, residents who complained about businesses violating Governor Jay Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions have faced harassment and threats of violence after their contact information was posted on Facebook pages of conservative groups, the Seattle Times reports.

One woman said she received a voice mail from someone telling her, ‘‘You got 48 hours to get the (expletive) out of Washington, or I am coming for you, and your loved ones,’’ according to the Times. Another caller reportedly told the woman, ‘‘I hope you choke on the (expletive) virus.’’

The residents’ names, e-mails, and phone numbers appeared in a spreadsheet shared last week by groups called Washington Three Percenters and Reopen Washington State, both of which have promoted recent protests over restrictions intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Times reported. A spokeswoman for the state’s pandemic response office told the newspaper that the groups probably got the information through public records requests for complaints that have been filed.

The state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak has been held up by public health specialists as one of the pandemic’s success stories. Despite being one of the earliest states to report deadly disease clusters, the state has maintained relatively low rates of infection and death — a flattening of the curve that specialists have attributed to quick and aggressive action from state officials.

But the ongoing stay-at-home order from Inslee, a Democrat, has drawn ire from some groups, which argue that the economic costs are outweighing the public health benefits of keeping residents indoors. For the second time in three weeks, hundreds of people rallied in the state capital on Saturday to protest the restrictions.

Similar protests have unfolded nationwide, buoyed by Trump’s push for a swift reopening of the US economy.