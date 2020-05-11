After charges in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, a new prosecutor will lead the case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia attorney general Monday named a new prosecutor to oversee the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man whose killing has drawn national attention and stirred protests after a video circulated showing his fatal encounter with two white men who have been charged with murder.

The prosecutor, Joyette M. Holmes, becomes the fourth prosecutor in a case that has been marked by outside scrutiny and squabbling between law enforcement officials over how it’s been handled.

She will take on the prosecution of Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, who were charged with murder and aggravated assault after they took up weapons and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck. Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery after getting out of the truck, authorities said.