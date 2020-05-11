Indiana attorney general’s law license suspended over groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who has sought national attention as an antiabortion and tough-on-crime crusader, will have his law license suspended for 30 days over allegations that he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The unanimous court decision said that the state’s attorney disciplinary commission “proved by clear and convincing evidence that [Hill] committed the criminal act of battery.” But the court gave the Republican attorney general a less serious punishment than a suspension of at least 60 days recommended by a hearing officer for his actions during the 2018 party.