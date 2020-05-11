Indiana attorney general’s law license suspended over groping allegations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who has sought national attention as an antiabortion and tough-on-crime crusader, will have his law license suspended for 30 days over allegations that he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The unanimous court decision said that the state’s attorney disciplinary commission “proved by clear and convincing evidence that [Hill] committed the criminal act of battery.” But the court gave the Republican attorney general a less serious punishment than a suspension of at least 60 days recommended by a hearing officer for his actions during the 2018 party.
Hill, who has resisted calls for his resignation from Republican Governor Eric Holcomb and other state GOP leaders, said in a statement he accepted the court’s decision with “humility and respect.” He named his chief deputy to oversee the attorney general’s office until his suspension ends June 17.
Hill’s statement released by his office made no mention of the allegations or the women who accused him of groping them.
